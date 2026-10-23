EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Phil Mitchell’s new romance after ‘surprising’ scenes

EastEnders fans reckon Phil Mitchell could have a new love interest on the horizon. It comes after they spotted some unexpected chemistry between him and newcomer Gemma Hawkins.

Phil has been flying solo romantically in recent months, with no new relationship on the cards. However, plenty of viewers still hold a soft spot for his former romance with Sharon.

Now, with several new faces arriving in Walford, fans think Phil could be about to find love again, and they’re convinced Gemma could be the woman to catch his eye.

Phil has been single for a while (Credit: BBC)

Phil and Gemma shared a few scenes recently

Gemma hasn’t been on the Square for long, but she’s already caught viewers’ attention. There’s just one complication: she’s married to newcomer Ned.

So, if the pair do end up together, it could be another classic EastEnders affair.

Phil certainly isn’t unfamiliar with relationship drama. While married to Kat, he cheated on her with Emma Harding, meaning another complicated romance wouldn’t exactly be out of character.

Some fans also suspect Ned’s time in Walford could be limited, potentially leaving Gemma free to pursue a new relationship if her marriage falls apart.

Earlier this week, Gemma was desperate to get her car repaired before Ned “went mad”. Phil eventually realised just how upset she was and agreed to fix it for her.

When Gemma returned to collect her keys, Phil revealed he wasn’t going to charge her for the work.

While the interaction seemed fairly innocent, viewers thought there was something more going on between the pair, with some already predicting a romance.

Phil and Gemma have surprise ‘chemistry’ (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans convinced Phil shared ‘chemistry’ with Gemma

Taking to social media, one fan shared their hopes for the potential couple, writing: “Just putting it out there that I would not be opposed to Phil and Gemma becoming an item in the near future.”

Another agreed, suggesting Ned’s apparent villainous side could push Gemma towards Phil: “Gemma and Phil is on its way, they’ve already established Ned as a baddie, and established a connection with Gemma and Phil on her first episode. Phil’s at his best when he’s rescuing a damsel in distress Between Ned and Phil my money’s on our Phil.”

A third viewer commented: “Phil and Gemma are probably gonna get together after Ned’s inevitable exit, I would much prefer this to him and Sharon reuniting as they should just be friends”

Meanwhile, another fan was already predicting a steamy twist, writing: “Gemma and Phil are gonna sleep together aren’t they..”

One viewer responded: “Oh it was a surprise but it’s definitely going to happen!”

For now, there’s no confirmation that Phil and Gemma will become an item. But if these fans are right, their seemingly innocent scenes could be the start of something much bigger.

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