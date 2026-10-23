Millie Mackintosh takes swipe at ex-husband Hugo Taylor after he breaks silence on split

Millie Mackintosh has shared a cheeky divorce joke from a wellness retreat, following ex-husband Hugo Taylor’s public statement.

The Sun reports that the former Made in Chelsea stars split in February after seven years of marriage.

Millie, 37, posted a video from the retreat on Instagram, adding a playful message over the footage.

She wrote: “Girls be like ‘I needed this’.”

The next part read: “And it’s just a divorce and a wellness retreat.”

Her post follows a more serious message from Hugo, 40, who spoke publicly about their separation earlier this month. His statement centred on their daughters, family privacy and the support he has received.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh)

Hugo Taylor speaks about the marriage ending

Hugo explained that he had avoided personal public comments out of respect for his family’s privacy. He also emphasised the importance of stability for their two young daughters during a period of change.

He acknowledged the emotional impact of the past year.

“While the past year has brought considerable sadness, I remain grateful for what matters most in my life.”

Hugo said his priority was being the best father possible, giving their daughters love, security and consistency. He thanked friends and family for their support and said he was looking ahead with optimism.

The former couple’s relationship stretches back well before their wedding.

Millie and Hugo first dated in 2010, when they appeared on Made in Chelsea together. They separated the following year, before Millie began dating rapper Professor Green in 2012.

She married the musician in 2013, but they split in 2016. Millie and Hugo reunited that year and married in 2018.

Millie and Hugo split earlier this year (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Millie Mackintosh goes public with Matthew Tanner

Hugo’s statement came days after Millie went public with her new partner, Matthew Tanner.

Last week, she reposted a photograph Matthew had shared of them together during a walk. The pair had also been photographed looking close on a dog walk earlier this month.

They subsequently posed together at the Boodles Old Street opening last week.

Matthew, known as Matty on Instagram, works as a Global Solutions Director and Programme Director. His social media posts also include fitness photographs and updates about his ultra-marathon training.

According to The Sun, he and Millie are believed to have connected through their shared interest in wellness.

Read more: Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson shares unique name of second baby as fan declares: ‘The most perfect name!’

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