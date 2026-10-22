‘Finally!’ EastEnders fans thrilled as someone catches Amy with Craig at last – but there’s a horrible twist

EastEnders spoilers follow for today’s episode about Amy, which is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now ahead of its TV broadcast.

After weeks of sneaking around right under everyone’s noses, Amy and Craig have finally been spotted together. But while their secret relationship is no longer quite so secret, the latest Walford drama comes with a catch.

Max is in a financial pickle today (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Amy and Craig are finally caught out

Today’s EastEnders sees Max have the day from hell. First, HMRC call to say he owes £10k in tax on his property in New Zealand. Then he discovers that Cindy knows he was the last one to see Zoe alive.

Desperate to keep his secret from coming out, Max offers Cindy a staggering £50k for his silence, and soon his HMRC bill becomes the least of his worries.

Needing cash, Max tells Lauren that he needs to take the money out of the car lot account. She is adamant she won’t sign the papers, and Max panics about how he is going to find the money to pay Cindy.

After asking Phil if he has any motors that they could sell, Max gets an idea. While Phil can’t help with the cars, he mentions Amy’s trust fund. Max is intrigued to learn his niece is about to inherit £100k and that he is a signatory for the money.

Amy, who is desperate to leave Walford with Craig, tells Max she wants the money for university. He knows she is lying and refuses to help… until she tells him she will loan him the money he needs in exchange for his help.

At first Max refuses. But he quickly changes his mind and races out of the cafe after Amy, just in time to see her getting into the car with Craig.

Stunned to see Amy with much older Craig, Max goes to tell Jack. He finds him in The Vic, but Cindy is also there and reminds him that the clock is ticking if he wants to keep his secret safe.

Realising he is out of options, Max calls Amy and tells her that she has a deal.

Max sees Amy getting into the car with Craig (Credit: BBC)

The drama is far from over for Amy in EastEnders

While fans are thrilled that Amy’s secret relationship is finally out, they are frustrated that it’s Max who knows the truth.

Next week, Max struggles to cover his tracks when Oscar arrives and announces he has just seen Amy leave the Square with Craig.

Max and Jack search Craig’s flat for clues about where the pair have gone. But will Max keep his involvement in Amy’s trust fund a secret? Or is this why Jack isn’t speaking to his brother in the New Year flashforward?

Max and Jack search Craig’s flat next week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans thrilled the pair have been seen

Despite the frustration that it was Max who saw the pair together, fans are happy the secret is out…

“FINALLY! Someone saw Craig and Amy – even if it was Max. The way Craig literally just picked her up in the middle of the square is ridiculous!” said one fan on Reddit.

Another pointed out that Max always makes the wrong choice. “Oh, Max. You should’ve told Jack about Amy and Craig right then and there. Even by his standards, this is low!”

While another agreed: “Why would Max hide the clearly predatory relationship from Jack? He’d sell out his niece’s safety for 50k? I don’t buy it!”

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