Emmerdale fans predict huge Christmas Day death for Tom King after spotting major foreshadowing clue

Emmerdale fans have been dreading Tom King’s return. But now some viewers reckon the soap could have brought him back for one reason only: to kill him off.

Just when viewers thought they had seen the last of Tom after he was put behind bars, the soap revealed that his release was approaching.

Belle was left terrified after learning that her abusive ex would soon be free. While fans initially feared this could spell disaster for her new relationship with Kammy, some are now convinced Tom himself could be heading for a deadly Christmas twist.

Belle has been struggling with news of Tom’s release (Credit: ITV)

Belle got news of Tom’s release

Earlier this week, Belle’s world was turned upside down when she discovered that Tom was going to be released soon. Although she was reassured that he would not be allowed near her, Belle and the Dingles knew that might not be enough to keep him away.

Frightened about facing her abusive ex again, Belle began shutting out the people closest to her. However, after speaking with Rhona, she decided she would not let Tom win.

Now that Belle is in a happy relationship with Kammy, fans are concerned about how Tom will react when he discovers she has moved on. Many have feared that Kammy could become his next victim.

But a major anniversary from Emmerdale’s past has sparked a different theory. With 20 years having passed since the original Tom King was murdered on Christmas Day, viewers suspect history could be about to repeat itself.

Tom’s return is perfect timing for Christmas Day death (Credit: ITV)

Is Tom King going to die on Christmas Day?

This year marks two decades since the original Tom King met his end on Christmas Day, and fans believe Emmerdale could be planning a similar storyline to mark the occasion.

Back in 2006, Tom was struck over the head and pushed out of a window. His death sparked a major whodunnit, with Carl King eventually revealed as the culprit.

Now, viewers are wondering whether Tom’s return could lead to another Christmas Day murder mystery, with several characters potentially having a reason to want him gone.

One fan speculated: “So who do we reckon is killing Tom King then? It’s so obviously going to go that way.”

Another pointed out: “Christmas Day is 20 years since the OG Tom was murdered…”

A third viewer was surprised by the timing, writing: “Really? That timing makes so much sense as to why they brought him back then.”

Meanwhile, another suggested Cain or Kammy could take matters into their own hands to protect Belle, adding: “I have a feeling Cain or Kammy will do it to protect Belle, or they will even do it together and help each other get away with murder”

Of course, Tom’s fate has not been confirmed, and fans will have to wait and see whether their theory proves correct. With James Chase reprising his role as the villain, however, Belle could still have plenty of torment ahead of her.

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