Richard Hammond reveals heartbreaking double family death amid split from wife: ‘The happiest I’ve been in years was living in a divorce cottage’

Richard Hammond opened up about loss and family deaths while dealing with the split from his wife, Mindy.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, the presenter described a simpler life with few possessions and plenty of friends.

“In the last two years I lost my father, my dog, my marriage, my house, most of the chunk of the money I earned from The Grand Tour,” he said.

Despite the losses, he said a year in a rented farmhouse brought him unexpected happiness after his marriage ended.

“I don’t give a [bleep]. The happiest I’ve been in years was living in a rented cottage, my divorce cottage,” he continued.

Richard opened up about his split from his wife Mindy (Credit: YouTube)

Richard Hammond recalls life at his rented farmhouse following split from wife

After needing somewhere new to live, Richard contacted a friend who runs a large estate. His friend offered him a small farmhouse called Camp Farm, where he stayed for around a year.

The property’s name amused his friends, while its draughts made themselves felt during winter. There was little furniture, but Richard’s account focused on the company rather than the comforts.

He explained: “But when friends came over, they came over to see me.”

His car collection was no longer there, he said, and entertaining meant making the most of limited space.

Richard recalled cooking Sunday roasts for around 14 people. Fitting everyone inside involved bringing in an outdoor table and rearranging the furniture.

Those gatherings became a particularly fond part of his account of life following the separation.

Richard and Mindy announced their split in January 2025, after 23 years of marriage. Their joint statement reflected on 28 years together and their two daughters.

They said they would remain in each other’s lives and expressed pride in the family they had created.

Richard left their marital home, Bollitree Castle in Herefordshire, and later began a new chapter in Wales.

Richard and Mindy split after 23 years of marriage (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Richard on finding love with Kiki Glen

Richard has since begun a relationship with therapist Kiki Glen. In a separate interview with The Times, he spoke warmly about finding happiness with his new partner.

He said: “It’s the best thing that’s going on for me.”

He also described a more active routine, including golf and running, alongside plans to attempt a small triathlon.

That ambition had prompted him to take up wild swimming, despite his initial reluctance to get into a lake.

Richard recalled Kiki’s enthusiasm for the idea, followed by the pair swimming in wetsuits the next day. He said he ended up loving the experience.

Read more: Richard Hammond reflects on Top Gear’s runaway success and controversies: ‘We felt the burden’

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