Richard Hammond shares shock statement as he announces split from wife of 28 years

Richard Hammond and his wife of 28 years are heading towards divorce, the star has shared in a joint statement. The TV star and his wife Mindy reflected on 28 “amazing years together” in the heartbreaking announcement.

The 55-year-old presenter took to X to share the news, sharing that despite their separation they will “always be in each other’s lives”.

Richard and Mindy were together for nearly three decades (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Richard Hammond splits from wife

The couple, who wed in 2002, share daughters Isabella, 24, and Willow, 22.

Reports claim that Mindy has asked to keep their £7 million Bollitree Castle estate as part of their split settlement.

In a statement shared to X, Richard detailed: “A little update from us; this Christmas we were together as a family and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently.

Our marriage is coming to end.

“Our marriage is coming to end, but we’ve had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters. We will always be in each other’s lives and are proud of the family we created.

“We won’t be commenting further and sincerely hope that our privacy and that of our children will be respected at this time. With Love, Richard and Mindy.”

Richard suffered several horror ordeals during their marriage (Credit: Youtube)

‘Richard is very upset’

A source alleged to The Sun: “Richard is very upset about all this. It seems he has tried hard to rekindle the relationship but to no avail. There is no speculation that any third party is involved.”

Mindy and Richard bought their home, the Grade-II listed Bollitree Castle in 2008 and their daughter Izzy is said to still live at the property.

The couple tied the knot in 2002 after meeting in 1995.

Richard Hammond’s horror crashes

Writing in his book On The Edge: My Story, he said of his first meeting with Mindy: “In an instant, I fell in love with her and realised I had met my soulmate and best friend for life.”

Mindy previously publicly warned her husband that he would have to quit TV if he crashed his car again. It came after he suffered a high-speed crash while filming in Switzerland that year, 2017.

Consequently, Richard was left battling life-threatening head injuries.

He also suffered a horror crash at RAF Elvington near York on in September 2006. His injuries caused him to be put in a coma.

