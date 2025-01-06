This Morning star Nick Ferrari has confirmed he’s got engaged to his partner Clare Patterson.

The journalist and presenter was back on the ITV show on Monday (January 6), joining co-hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

And Nick had some big news to share with his co-workers and viewers watching at home.

The couple have been together for a decade (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nick Ferrari engaged to partner

On This Morning on Monday (January 6), Nick was joined by Vanessa Feltz, and hosts Ben and Cat.

Keen to share Nick’s big news, Cat said: “We’ve got breaking news. Officially, Nick Ferrari is off the market. I hear hearts breaking, weeping women throwing themselves… what happened Nick?”

Confirming his engagement, Nick said: “I know, a nation’s heart is broken but I had to impart the news on Vanessa, I’m sorry to do it in this fashion.

“I am engaged to be wed to Claire, we had the most idyllic Christmas, we had a brilliant time.”

The TV star revealed the news on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Nick Ferrari reveals engagement on This Morning

Nick then shared the details of their engagement and explained: “Then we went down in Southern France. And then after 10 years together, I finally decided she can make an honest man out of me.”

When asked how he popped the question, Nick revealed: “I did it at our favourite restaurant in the South of France. And I wanted her to play a role in designing her engagement ring, so she kind of knew it was coming.”

Nick and partner Clare

Nick added: “We had to go to a DIY store and every now and again I would get down on one knee and say: ‘Clare I’ve got a question, could you pass me that screw diver?'”

Cat then joked: “You rat bag!”

Nick continued: “I bought a tiny jubilee clip, so when I actually proposed, out came the jubilee clip. And then we went into the village and got a decent ring. We’ll get it properly done now we’re back.”

Read more: Craig Doyle hailed as he makes triumphant This Morning return

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.