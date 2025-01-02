Craig Doyle and Sian Welby came together to kick off the first live episode of This Morning in 2025 and fans couldn’t get enough of them.

They put on an amazing show, with viewers appreciating the on-screen duo, and urging ITV to retain them for future episodes.

Ben Shepherd and Cat Deeley became the permanent presenters of This Morning in February 2024. But it seems viewers wish to see Craig steer the popular daytime show instead.

Craig joined This Morning in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Craig Doyle makes This Morning comeback

The latest episode of the ITV show – hosted by Craig and Sian – was quickly branded “brilliant” as viewers sung the praises of the presenters.

The fun-filled episode began with the Irish TV host revealing his trick to stay calm amid family chaos over Christmas.

The show proceeds to air a clip depicting a topless Craig with his head covered in a beanie hat, ready to immerse himself in icy water. Craig then shared that he always has a cold water dip when disputes arise during festivities.

Viewers want ITV to make Craig the ‘permanent’ presenter (Credit: ITV)

Encouraging his viewers to try his trick, This Morning host presenter said: “Honestly, get that to about three or four degrees, get yourself in there, and all the frustration leaves you.”

However, Sian found it rather ridiculous and called her co-star “bonkers” for advocating for the same technique he uses to relax.

“I think you’re bonkers going in an ice bath. I can’t imagine anything worse,” she said. When Craig urged viewers to take the ice bath challenge, Sian commented: “No one else is mad enough to do that!”

Viewers want him back full-time

A significant number of viewers have urged ITV to have Craig and Sian as the permanent presenters of This Morning.

One fan suggested: “Craig and Sian are brilliant together, give them the permanent hosting jobs please.”

Adding to the above comment, another said: “Sian and Craig are such a good combo.”

Another one opined: “They should make Craig and Sian permanent presenters.” “Love Craig, please ITV make him a full-time presenter!” urged anotoher.

Craig often appears on This Morning as either a relief presenter or on outside broadcasts, and viewers love to have him on-screen.

This Irish presenter joined the ITV daytime show as a relief presenter in 2021. Since then, he has co-hosted with the likes of Josie Gibson, Mollie King, Rochelle Humes and others.

Read more: Cat Deeley tells Craig Doyle ‘you don’t do that to ladies!’ on This Morning

Do you like watching Craig on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.