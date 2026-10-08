Cat Deeley shares concerns for two young sons following Patrick Kielty split as she admits: ‘I can’t sleep at night’

Cat Deeley has admitted that worries about her sons can leave her unable to sleep at night.

The This Morning presenter discussed those fears in a new interview with The Sun.

Her comments come as she adjusts to co-parenting with Patrick Kielty following their separation.

Cat and Patrick announced they had split last summer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Cat Deeley says her worries for her sons have grown

Cat said her concerns have intensified as her sons — Milo, 10, and James, eight — have grown older. She explained: “I probably worry about the kids more now than I did then [when they were little].”

“I just want them to be happy, and I tend to worry a little bit too much,” Cat continued.

“Sometimes when I can’t sleep at night, I go into this kind of spiral of, “Will they be happy, and will they find something that they love to do?” and “Will they find someone to love?” You just want the best for them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)

Cat Deeley relies on trusted support

Cat also discussed the practical demands of combining parenting with her television career. She credited the family’s nanny with helping her manage that busy routine.

“I have a brilliant nanny who’s basically my right-hand woman. She’s just ace,” Cat said.

She also described having a strong wider team around her. That support helps with the logistics surrounding her work and family life.

Cat recently told the Sunday Times that she and Patrick divide parenting equally. She said organisation was crucial to making that arrangement work.

The former couple announced their separation in July 2025 after 12 years of marriage. They continue co-parenting their two children following the end of their marriage.

Cat’s latest comments offer a candid glimpse at the emotional side of that arrangement. Despite her support network, she said worries can still keep her awake.

Cat recalls family’s frightening LA incident

Cat and Patrick returned to Britain from Los Angeles in 2020. She has cited family proximity and British schooling among the reasons for moving.

Her concerns about gun violence had also become intensely personal during the family’s time in America.

Patrick and one child were caught up in a frightening gun incident at a Los Angeles shopping centre. The FBI arrived with guns and ordered people to take cover while a shooter remained at large.

Patrick and the child sheltered in a restaurant kitchen before leaving through a fire exit. In an earlier interview with YOU magazine, Cat described the incident as terrifying.

She said the child did not fully understand the danger. Patrick had tried to keep him calm throughout the incident.

While viewing American schools, Cat was shown safe rooms for use during live-shooter incidents. She said that brought home the reality of school shootings.

Cat later told The Times that she wanted her children educated in Britain. She said London’s mix of backgrounds mattered, alongside what she viewed as limited segregation.

Being closer to family was another factor in the move. Cat continues balancing her television schedule with shared parenting and support from people she trusts.

Read more: Cat Deeley beaming with joy as she shares rare family update with sons

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