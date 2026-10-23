Another clue Katie Price and Lee Andrews could be back together after she was spotted wearing her ring again

Katie Price and Lee Andrews fuel rumours they are back together.

The possibility they have reunited has come up after The Sun pictured the former glamour model, 48, with her wedding sparkler back on this week.

Her diamond ring was back in pride of place on a trip to the nail salon in Sussex.

Then, it was reported that Katie had re-followed Lee on Instagram after cutting ties with him on social media.

Now Dubai-based Lee has dropped another hint that the couple could be working things out behind the scenes. In a new update, he liked Katie’s latest heartwarming post about her son Harvey sharing his sweet Santa list.

Lee previously got “Harvey” and a small frog tattooed in March this year as a sign of his devotion to Katie.

Katie Price split with Lee Andrews

In September, it was reported Katie had ended her marriage with Lee over Whatsapp.

Their relationship grabbed the attention of headlines everywhere and was something of a whirlwind, marrying just as they met each other in Dubai.

According to The Sun, Lee was held in Al Awir prison when Katie broke off their marriage.

The newspaper reported Katie ended it when a financial expert told her that Lee’s crypto wallet only contained £2.20 after he claimed it was worth $50million (£37million).

Lee Andrews and Katie Price split in September. (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

Lee is looking to ‘date younger women’

Earlier this week, however, Lee said he was on the lookout to date much younger women but not while he was still married to Katie.

The estranged husband of Katie also claimed to be out of prison.

He responded to The Daily Mail: “And as far as relationships go, I’m on the look out for a much younger model. As I feel I’d be more appreciated with a partner late 20s early 30s with prospects already on the horizon.

“However, I won’t be acting on any proposals as I remain still married but not together with Katie.. [I] wouldn’t embarrass us this way as I’d keep all my personal affairs private.”

Katie Price addresses engagement ring

In September, Katie had suggested she was only wearing her engagement sparkler on her right hand instead of her ring finger.

She said on The Katie Price Show: “I’m still wearing my ring but on the other hand because I love the ring.

“I’ve taken Lee out of [my Instagram] bio now. Enough is enough now, it gets to a point where you can tolerate so much…

“I did what I had to do. It doesn’t matter what people say about whoever I’m with. I have to do what I need to do.

“If there are things that I question, that’s for me to find out myself to make my decision. Things haven’t added up and I’m not happy about them. He is still in prison and I haven’t spoken to him.”

ED! has reached out to Katie’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Katie Price left fuming over Pride of Britain Awards snub after Princess and Junior attended

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