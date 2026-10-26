Emmerdale fans convinced they know who kidnapped baby Tate as they predict huge twist

Emmerdale fans are convinced they have cracked the mystery behind baby Tate’s kidnapping, with viewers predicting a shocking twist that could change everything.

During the additional Sunday night episode, Graham left baby Tate alone for a few minutes. But when he returned, the baby had vanished, leaving him desperate to discover who had taken him.

Kim and Graham are determined to get to the bottom of the mystery, but fans have already come up with some wild theories. And after watching the latest episode on ITVX, some viewers believe they have spotted clues pointing towards a major twist.

Graham and Kim have been terrified for the baby (Credit: ITV)

Who kidnapped baby Tate in Emmerdale?

Graham rushed to Home Farm with a note instructing them not to involve the police. However, Thea was visiting Kim at the time, so Kim decided to bring her into the situation off the record.

Although Thea was initially reluctant to help without the police being involved, Kim convinced her that she was their only hope. Thea eventually agreed to do whatever she could.

Viewers know Thea is Kim’s biological daughter, whom she illegally gave up for adoption as a baby. She has spent recent months determined to make Kim pay, leaving fans questioning whether she could be behind Tate’s disappearance.

But while Thea remains a prime suspect, fans have several other theories about who could be responsible.

Kim is quick to suspect Thea (Credit: ITV)

1. Thea is the number one suspect in Emmerdale

Kim remains unaware of her true relationship with Thea. So, when Kim notices Thea has been asking questions and poking around, she immediately becomes suspicious that she could be involved in the kidnapping.

Many viewers also believe Thea is the obvious culprit. However, Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that a showdown between Kim and Thea ends with Kim believing her explanation.

Could that mean Thea has managed to convince Kim she had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance?

Sarah owes Thea a favour (Credit: ITV)

2. Could Sarah have kidnapped baby Tate for Thea?

Even if Thea did not personally take Tate, some fans believe she could still be connected to the crime.

Sarah recently blackmailed Thea into removing evidence to help get Charity out of prison. Although Thea agreed, she made it clear that Sarah would owe her a favour in return.

That has led some viewers to suspect Sarah could now be repaying that debt.

One fan wrote on social media: “I was thinking Sarah because of Thea’s threat that she owed her for getting Charity out of jail…”

Another agreed: “I think it’s Sarah doing Thea’s dirty work. She ‘owes’ her. Although the kidnapper looked like a different person than Sarah.”

Serena and Thea are close friends (Credit: ITV)

3. Has Serena intervened to stop Thea?

Other fans suspect someone close to Thea could be involved, with her best friend Serena also coming under suspicion.

Serena has been attempting to stop Thea from doing anything reckless, but some viewers think she may know more than she has let on about the cottage.

One fan speculated: “I felt like the kidnapper looked vaguely like Serena. But that’s only because I’m looking for similarities. She could be doing it for Thea?”

Gabby tried to make peace with Joe (Credit: ITV)

4. Did Gabby kidnap baby Tate in Emmerdale?

Another theory centres on Gabby, with some fans believing she could be seeking revenge after being shunned by the family.

Viewers have paid particular attention to Thomas’ teddy bear falling off the sofa, with some wondering whether it could contain a hidden listening device or camera.

That could potentially allow Gabby to keep track of what was happening at the cottage, including Tate’s whereabouts.

One fan theorised: “Gabby. I think Thomas’ stuffed toy has a listening device inside. She is annoyed they kicked her out.”

Joe is unaware of Kim and Graham’s scheme (Credit: ITV)

5. Has Joe Tate kidnapped his own baby in Emmerdale?

Joe is another name being thrown into the mix, despite being Tate’s father.

During the same episode, Kim surprised Joe with tickets to Morocco. He appeared genuinely grateful and even shared an awkward hug with her.

However, some fans wonder whether Joe discovered Kim and Graham were keeping secrets from him and decided to get revenge by taking his own baby.

One viewer wrote: “I did think it could be Joe.”

Another added: “I think it could be Joe who stole the baby to torment and punish Kim and Graham for lying to him.”

Jamie’s return has been hinted (Credit: ITV)

6. ‘Clues’ point to a possible Jamie Tate return

In the October 26 ITVX release, some viewers became convinced that several moments hinted at the return of another familiar face.

Thomas’ teddy bear featured in this theory, too, but the focus shifted from Gabby to his father, Jamie Tate. Fans also noticed Kim looking at a silver spoon that Jamie had owned as a child.

Jamie has been off-screen since leaving in 2021, but viewers have long wondered whether he could return.

If Jamie discovered that his mum had kicked his son out while caring for her great-grandchild, he could have a reason to seek revenge. The sudden reference to him has certainly caught fans’ attention.

One viewer commented: “That mention of Jamie. Could be nothing or could mean something.”

Another wrote: “I sense Jamie Tate is about to return to Emmerdale. Kim having Jamie, Thea and Joe all under one roof would be extremely chaotic.”

Fans think a huge crossover twist is coming again (Credit: ITV)

7. Fans predict Jodie from Coronation Street twist

Jamie isn’t the only character fans believe could be connected to the mystery. During the latest episode, Graham was instructed by the kidnapper to return to the cottage.

When he arrived, he opened a door and appeared stunned by what he saw in the other room. That reaction has led some viewers to suspect his connection to Coronation Street’s Jodie could finally be explained.

Jodie has been absent from Corrie for several weeks after Shona and David discovered the extent of her manipulation and lies. Fans now wonder whether she could have kidnapped Tate to get revenge on Graham, who previously had her tied up in a van during Corriedale.

If Jodie is involved, it could explain why Graham looked so shocked by whatever he discovered.

One fan predicted: “I think it’s Jodie from Coronation Street.”

Another agreed: “Jodie from Coronation Street would be the best answer. She has a problem with Graham and they have never explained their history properly.”

A third added: “My guess after Graham’s reaction tonight is Jodie from Coronation Street. It’s something she would do.”

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