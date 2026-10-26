Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid have come under fire on Good Morning Britain following their interview with Andy Burnham.

Some viewers took to X to complain that the presenters repeatedly interrupted the Prime Minister and returned to questions he had already answered.

While the interview style sparked plenty of frustration, others were quick to praise Andy for how he handled the exchange.

PM Andy Burnham was on Good Morning Britain on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain viewers slam interruptions by Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid

It did not take long for viewers to make their feelings known, with several comments on X urging the presenters to let their guest finish answering before pushing him with another question.

One viewer wrote: “Stop [bleep] interrupting him Richard and Susanna! Appalling interview etiquette.”

Another said: “The way Susanna and Richard kept interrupting him was so rude!”

Meanwhile, a third added: “That interview was appalling. Both presenters spent a large % of it simply interrupting Andy Burnham.”

However, the reaction was not completely negative. Some viewers praised the Prime Minister’s handling of the exchange, with one describing him as reassuring and competent, while another congratulated him on the interview.

Andy Burnham pressed on an election and Brexit

During the Good Morning Britain interview, Susanna asked whether Andy was preparing the public for another general election. He ruled that out, but she continued to press him to confirm his position.

Andy repeated his answer, saying his priority was improving people’s lives rather than reopening old arguments.

The conversation then turned to his recent comments about rejoining the European Union. Susanna questioned how those remarks fitted with his desire to avoid revisiting past disputes.

He argued that Brexit had produced a tougher arrangement than voters had been offered during the referendum campaign. He also said it had weakened the economy and immigration controls.

However, Andy stressed that he was not proposing EU membership during the current Parliament. Instead, he said he wanted practical steps to improve the existing arrangements.

Susanna then mentioned the Leave vote among his constituents and questioned whether he had broken a promise. Andy said he had promised not to rerun the referendum.

He maintained that the public would decide Brexit’s future.

Richard suggested the comments were intended to test public and media opinion on the prospect of rejoining.

However, Andy hit back that he was “asked a question, Richard, so I didn’t fly that kite”.

Viewers criticised Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid for interrupting the PM (Credit: ITV)

When is Good Morning Britain on ITV?

The interview aired on Monday October 26.

The discussion also covered homelessness and the forthcoming budget.

Usually, Good Morning Britain airs on ITV on weekdays from 6am.

Read more: Good Morning Britain hosts Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh announce death of colleague following cancer battle

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