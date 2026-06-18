Susanna Reid has found herself at the centre of a viewer backlash after comments she made on Good Morning Britain about Scotland’s bank holiday for its first World Cup game prompted hundreds of complaints to Ofcom.

The debate erupted after Scottish fans were given a bank holiday on Monday to mark the country’s clash with Haiti. The 2026 World Cup kicked off on June 11.

With the match getting underway at 2am UK time due to the time difference in Boston, many supporters faced the prospect of staying up through the night before heading straight into work the next day.

As a result, tens of thousands of public sector workers were given the day off, while some schools also closed.

Susanna Reid hit out at the bank holiday decision on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid’s Good Morning Britain comments on Scotland bank holiday

Speaking about the bank holiday, Susanna questioned the decision on the ITV breakfast show last week, branding it “outrageous”.

She said: “It’s really outrageous. I mean, how long does it take Scots to get over the fact that they’ve played their first match?”

Susanna continued: “Let me say, it’s outrageous that not everyone in Scotland has got today off as a bank holiday.”

Then, following Scotland’s victory over Haiti 1-0, she said on Monday’s show: “My Scottish ancestors would be turning in their graves, I can only apologise. Let me say, it’s outrageous that not everyone in Scotland has got today off as a bank holiday.”

According to Metro, the remarks last week have since led to 508 complaints being lodged with Ofcom. The broadcasting watchdog confirmed the complaints related to the discussion surrounding Scotland’s World Cup bank holiday.

Hundreds of viewers complained to Ofcom about Susanna’s comments (Credit: ITV)

Why the remarks divided viewers

The discussion quickly split opinion among viewers.

Some backed Susanna’s stance at the time, with one social media user asking: “Why the hell has Scotland got a bank holiday just because they played football on Sunday morning????”

Others, however, felt the criticism was unfair. One X user described the reaction as “sour grapes” and wrote: “Hope they apologise after being petty the other day because Scotland got a bank holiday due to qualification to the World Cup.”

The controversy came after Scotland secured qualification for the tournament in North America. Soon afterwards, First Minister John Swinney proposed making the day after Scotland’s opening match a national bank holiday.

He said: “We want to make the most of Scotland’s participation in this global sporting event by ensuring people have the opportunity to come together and celebrate – no matter the outcome of the match.”

He added: “That is why I proposed making the Monday following our opening game in Boston a national bank holiday.”

The king approved the bank holiday for Scotland (Credit: Cover Images)

What happened after Scotland’s World Cup opener

The bank holiday was later approved by King Charles, although individual businesses were left to decide whether employees would receive the day off.

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While Scotland’s World Cup celebration was always likely to generate debate, few could have predicted the strength of feeling sparked by the discussion on Good Morning Britain.

With more than 500 complaints made to Ofcom, Susanna’s comments have become part of a much wider conversation about football, national pride and whether landmark sporting occasions deserve special treatment.

Representatives for ITV have been contacted for comment.

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