Strictly fans slam Neil Jones as they accuse him of pulling ‘disgusted’ face following Jaime Winstone’s routine

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 star Neil Jones has raised eyebrows among viewers after appearing to pull a face following Jaime Winstone’s foxtrot.

Fans were quick to question the professional dancer’s expression after Jaime and her partner Carlos Gu finished their routine, with some wondering whether he had taken issue with their performance.

Others used the moment to highlight Neil’s ongoing absence from the celebrity line-up, arguing that the dancer deserves another chance to compete with a star of his own.

Jaime and Carlos danced a foxtrot (Credit: BBC)

Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu score 25 points

Jaime and Carlos earned 25 points for their foxtrot, a noticeable drop from the 34 points they received for their previous performance.

Last week, the pair impressed with their David Bowie paso doble, which saw them finish joint top of the leaderboard.

Their latest routine was a more restrained affair, with the couple trading the energy of their previous dance for the elegance of a foxtrot. However, it was the reaction of fellow professional Neil that became another talking point once they had finished.

Strictly viewers question Neil Jones’s expression

Neil was spotted shaking his head and appearing to pull a face after Jaime and Carlos’s performance.

One viewer shared a clip on social media and addressed the professional dancer directly:

“Sorry Neil, have you got a problem with Jaime Winstone’s dance pal?”

Neil looked ‘disgusted’ (Credit: BBC)

Another viewer questioned his expression, writing: “Why did Neil look disgusted?”

A third was equally unimpressed, commenting: “Had a face like a slapped [bleep],”

Not everyone was focused on Neil’s apparent reaction, though. One viewer instead turned their attention to his continued absence from the celebrity pairings, insisting he should be given the opportunity to compete.

Neil Jones remains without a celebrity partner

One fan called on Strictly bosses to give Neil a celebrity partner, praising his dancing ability and questioning why he has repeatedly missed out.

“Neil needs to be given a partner & all will be solved. I’ve had enough of him being there to make up the numbers. He’s a great dancer & deserves to have a partner for the series!”

Neil has not been paired with a celebrity since 2024, although he continues to feature in group routines and segments of the live shows.

The Sun reported on his disappointment in September after he once again missed out on a celebrity pairing for the current series.

Neil has also previously made a tongue-in-cheek swipe at show bosses over his repeated absence from the competition.

While viewers were left questioning his expression after Jaime and Carlos’s latest performance, the moment has also reignited the debate over whether the Strictly professional deserves a celebrity partner of his own.

Read more: Strictly star Dianne Buswell admits she wants another baby with Joe Sugg after welcoming Bowden earlier this year

Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, October 25) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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