Strictly fans slam Shirley Ballas over her ‘harsh’ treatment of Lacey Turner

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 viewers have hit out at Shirley Ballas after accusing the head judge of being “harsh” towards EastEnders star Lacey Turner during Saturday night’s show (October 25).

The 66-year-old judge came under fire for her criticism and low score for Lacey’s latest routine, despite the performance earning praise from the rest of the judging panel.

It comes after fans expressed concern for the star’s confidence last weekend.

Lacey and Vito performed a salsa (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 judge Shirley Ballas criticises Lacey Turner

Lacey and her professional dance partner, Vito Coppola, took to the dancefloor on Saturday night for a Salsa to Blondie’s hit Atomic.

The routine went down a storm with the other judges, with Craig Revel Horwood praising the increased intensity of their performance.

“We’ve achieved the increased intent; it was manic to the detriment of the technique, my jaw was on the floor; loved it,” he said.

Anton Du Beke was equally impressed, declaring: “Stone the crows, every step went into that dance at 4000mph, take my hat off, exceptional commitment.”

Motsi Mabuse also had plenty of praise for the pair, telling Vito: “Vito, what are you doing to the woman? You have arrived, I love this Lacey, lady, Lacey.”

However, Shirley was far less impressed, with her comments prompting boos from the audience.

“It had everything in it but the kitchen sink. For me it was over-syncopated, and it looked rough,” she said. “It looked technically rough. I like your commitment and power; the audience will love it, but you need decent footwork.”

Shirley was slammed (Credit: BBC)

Craig booes Shirley!

Shirley wasn’t the only one facing a reaction, as Craig appeared to join the audience in booing her comments. The judge even picked up Shirley’s little black shoes and handed them back to her, telling her: “Put that in your gob, darling.”

Lacey and Vito received a total of 29 points for their performance.

Motsi and Craig both awarded the couple seven points, while Anton gave them an eight. Shirley, however, scored the routine just six points, leaving her noticeably out of step with her fellow judges. Viewers were quick to make their feelings known.

Fans defended Lacey (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 fans slam Shirley Ballas

Taking to X, Strictly fans criticised Shirley’s feedback, with some questioning why she appeared to be so tough on Lacey.

“Craig was all of us during Shirley’s feedback for Lacey last night. You know there is something seriously wrong when Shirley is the only judge on the panel to turn against a celeb for a single dance – giving them scathing feedback because they’re a young woman when Lacey struggles with her self-confidence,” one viewer wrote.

Another fumed: “Just watched Strictly after a day out; what’s a matter with Shirley??? Lacey and Vito were so good, but NOT good enough for Shirley.”

A third viewer called on the BBC to intervene, writing: “I’m starting to think Shirley just doesn’t like Lacey! Have a word, @bbcstrictly, or get a new judge because she’s a joke.”

Others were just as unimpressed, with one commenting: “Man, Shirley Ballas is on one tonight [eye roll]. Harsh on Lacey.”

A fifth viewer added: “Shirley is [bleeping] me off with how harsh she is with Lacey.”

Read more: Strictly judge Anton Du Beke slammed over treatment of Shaun Wright-Phillips: ‘No need for those comments’

Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, October 25) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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