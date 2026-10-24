Strictly 2026 fans accuse judges of ‘humiliating’ Lawrence Robb as they slam ‘harsh’ scoring of his jive

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 fans have hit out at the judges after Lawrence Robb and Jowita Przystal received a shockingly low score for their latest routine.

Viewers were left feeling sorry for the Emmerdale star, with some admitting they “just wanted to hug” him after what they branded a harsh assessment of his performance. It was a marked difference from last weekend’s routine.

It’s not the first time the judges have been criticised for their scoring this series.

Lawrence and Jowita did a jive (Credit: BBC)

Lawrence Robb criticised on Strictly Come Dancing 2026

Lawrence and Jowita took to the dancefloor during tonight’s edition of Strictly, performing a jive to Fatboy Slim’s The Rockefeller Skank.

But the routine failed to impress the judging panel, who awarded the pair just 19 points after picking apart several mistakes.

Craig Revel Horwood was particularly critical, saying he had expected to see a much better jive. He described the performance as “flat-footed” and pointed out that Lawrence was “completely out of time” at the beginning.

“It wasn’t your best dance,” Craig added.

Motsi Mabuse, however, was keen to acknowledge that Lawrence had managed to recover well despite the errors.

Anton and the judges were quite critical (Credit: BBC)

Lawrence receives low score

Anton Du Beke offered some praise for the performance, admitting he had liked everything “from the ankles up”.

He also reflected on his own experience, saying: “I’ve had a lot of that over the years, where my partner and I have decided to do a routine that we hadn’t agreed on.”

Shirley Ballas was less impressed, declaring that the routine had “too many mistakes”.

When the scores came in, Lawrence and Jowita were left with a disappointing total of 19. Craig awarded them four points, Motsi gave them five, Shirley handed out another four, while Anton scored them six.

The result was a considerable drop from last weekend, when the pair earned an impressive 30 points for their previous performance. Fans had been full of praise for Jowita at the time, with some dubbing her “superwoman” after she pulled off a series of spectacular lifts.

Fans slammed the scoring (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 fans slam the judges

The judges’ verdict did not go down well with viewers, who flocked to X to share their frustration over Lawrence’s low score.

Some felt the criticism had been unnecessarily harsh, while others vowed to throw their support behind the soap star as a result.

“That was ridiculously harsh on Lawrence. Zero need to humiliate someone like that. He will get my vote because of it,” one viewer wrote.

“Might actually vote for Lawrence, you know [crying emoji] those scores were evil,” another posted.

A third added: “One of my votes is 100% going to Lawrence! He needs a huge boost of support because I truly feel the judges are ruining his confidence.”

“4s for Lawrence is very harsh- I thought the dance was good,” another fan commented

“Oh bless Lawrence I just wanna give him a hug,” a fifth said.

Read more: Strictly fans delighted as Delta Goodrem returns to the show after injury: ‘Welcome back!’

Strictly continues tomorrow (Sunday, October 25) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.