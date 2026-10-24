Strictly judge Anton Du Beke slammed over treatment of Shaun Wright-Phillips: ‘No need for those comments’

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 fans have hit out at Anton Du Beke after his comments about Shaun Wright-Phillips left viewers unimpressed during Saturday night’s show (October 24).

The former footballer struggled with his jive alongside professional partner Alexis Warr, earning just 17 points from the judges. Shaun appeared visibly upset after the performance, leaving fans feeling “gutted” for the star.

Shaun is currently the favourite to be eliminated next, and his latest performance has done little to ease concerns about his place in the competition.

Shaun and Alexis scored low (Credit: BBC)

Shaun Wright-Phillips’ ‘disastrous’ jive on Strictly Come Dancing 2026

Shaun took to the dancefloor on Saturday night to perform a jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande.

But things did not go to plan, with the star looking disheartened as the routine came to an end. The judges were quick to point out several mistakes, making for an uncomfortable moment on the dancefloor.

When host Emma Willis asked Anton for his thoughts on the performance, he replied: “Uh…yeah. There must be something in the water tonight.”

Anton then referred back to an earlier exchange with Lawrence Robb, during which he had criticised the Emmerdale star for failing to dance the same routine as his professional partner.

“It went a bit wrong, didn’t it?” Anton said.

“Yeah, that was me,” Shaun admitted.

“Oh, I know it was you, my love,” Anton quipped. “I’m under no illusion that it was you.”

The judge went on to suggest that Shaun had a “great future” in the dance industry “at some point”, before adding: “As soon as you clear up the steps and the timing and the…it’ll all be marvellous!”

Anton was very critical (Credit: BBC)

Judges score Shaun low

Craig Revel Horwood was equally unimpressed with the routine, branding it a “disaster, darling” and declaring there was “no real saving it, I’m afraid”.

Motsi Mabuse took a more encouraging approach, praising Shaun for giving his “utmost” every week and approaching the world of dance with “so much respect”.

Shirley Ballas also showed sympathy for the footballer, explaining how one misplaced move had affected the rest of his performance.

“Once we’re off, it’s difficult to get back on,” she said.

Despite the mixed feedback, the judges’ scores reflected just how difficult the routine had been. Craig and Shirley both awarded Shaun three points, while Motsi gave him four. Anton was more generous, awarding the star six points.

Fans were not happy (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 fans slam Anton

However, it was Anton’s remarks that really left some viewers fuming, with fans taking to social media to criticise the judge for his treatment of an already upset Shaun.

“I didn’t really like that from Anton. I think Shaun was well aware how bad it was; he didn’t need the whole room laughing at him,” one viewer wrote.

Another questioned the judge’s comments and score, posting: “Anton basically told Shaun he was [bleep], then gave him a 6? Make that make sense.”

A third was even more scathing, writing: “Sack Anton, he’s a disgrace. Takes the [bleep] out of Shaun then gives him a 6…Get someone else who can judge objectively in.”

Others also felt Anton’s comments had gone too far, with one viewer describing the moment as “despicable”.

“I normally like Anton but there was no need for those comments. They were not constructive criticism, just going for a cheap laugh, and not funny. Expected better of @TheAntonDuBeke,” another added.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2026 fans thrilled as ‘gorgeous’ Delta Goodrem returns: ‘Welcome back!’

Strictly continues tomorrow (Sunday, October 25) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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