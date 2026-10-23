Strictly Come Dancing reveals first look at Mel C’s high energy performance as BBC confirms this weekend’s show times

Strictly Come Dancing 2026‘s professionals are teaming up with Mel C for a high energy performance this weekend. And here’s when to watch the Spice Girl in action!

Mel will join the pros to perform her hit single Sweat, with the group set to burn some serious calories.

First look pictures show the singer powering away on an exercise bike, complete with disco ball wheels.

Melanie C joins the Strictly Come Dancing pros for a group dance this weekend (Credit:

The performance looks fab-u-lous! Here’s what we know about Mel’s routine and when Strictly Come Dancing airs this weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing: First look at Mel C group dance

Mel’s performance with the Strictly pros was first teased on spin off show Strictly: It Takes Two this week.

Kaya Jones gave viewers a clue about the special guest, saying: “I’ll give you a hint – she’s sporty and she brings a whole lot of spice to this routine.”

Mel was then filmed talking about the performance after her name was revealed.

“It is so incredible to be here performing on Strictly. The last time I was here, I was with the Spice Girls,” she said.

She also spoke about dancing alongside the professionals. Mel added: “They are incredible and they make me up my game. But also, it’s quite intimidating!”

The pros are equally excited about sharing the stage with Sporty Spice.

Julian Caillon said: “We’ve got Melanie C with us and we’re all super, super excited to be sharing the stage with an absolute icon.”

The first look pictures show Mel cycling on a spin bike alongside the professionals. The group also work up a sweat with resistance bands, before Julian and Aljaž Škorjanec hoist Mel onto their shoulders.

Week 5 is shaping up to be an energetic affair!

Mel is performing her song Sweat in the ballroom (Credit: BBC)

All the Strictly Week 5 songs and dances

The BBC has also revealed the songs and dances for Week 5’s live show. Fans will see Delta Goodrem return with her partner Kai Widdrington. Delta missed a week after injuring her shoulder.

The songs and dances are:

Bethany Antonia & Nancy Xu: Argentine Tango – All The Things She Said by Harrison

Dani Dyer & Nikita Kuzmin: Salsa – DESPECHÁ by ROSALÍA

Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington: Rumba – It’s All Coming Back To Me Now by Celine Dion

Jaime Winstone & Carlos Gu: Foxtrot – Man I Need by Olivia Dean

Lacey Turner & Vito Coppola: Tango – Atomic by Blondie

Tabby Stoecker & Mark Karmalita: Couple’s Choice – stupid song by Olivia Rodrigo

Cach Mercer & Maddie Ingoldsby: Cha Cha – Beggin’ by Måneskin

Graeme Hall & Lauren Oakley: Tango – Hernando’s Hideaway by The Johnston Brothers

John Nellis & Katya Jones: Quickstep – Five Colours in Her Hair by McFly

Lawrence Robb & Jowita Przystał: Jive – The Rockafeller Skank by Fatboy Slim

Shaun Wright-Phillips & Alexis Warr: Jive – Faith by Stevie Wonder ft. Ariana Grande

Will Best & Dianne Buswell: Cha Cha – Daddy by Della Reese

Mel said she found it ‘intimidating’ performing with the professional dancers (Credit: BBC)

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on this weekend?

Strictly’s next live show airs on BBC One on Saturday October 24, 2026. It starts at 6.30pm, 15 minutes later than previous weeks, and ends at 8.35pm.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results featuring Mel C airs on Sunday. Another celebrity and their partner will leave the competition after the next dance off.

The Results show starts at 7.10pm on BBC One and finishes at 8pm.

With the weather so awful, we can’t wait to settle in for all of this!

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