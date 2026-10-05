Tyson Fury fans stunned as he shares photo of himself at 28 stone: ‘Doesn’t even look real’

Tyson Fury has shared a photo of himself from when he was 28 stone, leaving his followers utterly stunned.

The professional heavyweight boxer told his Instagram fans to “never give up on ya self” on Monday.

Tyson, 38, has been open about his weight over the years. Now, as he prepares to fight Anthony Joshua, Tyson is reflecting on his progress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@tysonfury)

Tyson Fury shares photo of him at 28 stone

Alongside the picture of himself at 28 stone, Tyson wrote on Instagram on Monday: “Never forget where I came back from over 28 stone.

“Never give up on ya self, Anything is possible with god. Get up and get yourself back on track today!”

His fans were stunned by his progress. One person commented: “Doesn’t even look real – you look thinner than ever now!”

Another wrote: “The turnaround you made was absolutely incredible.”

Someone else said: “Look how far you both come, mate. Inspirational.”

Tyson Fury has opened up about his weight loss (Credit: Splash News)

Tyson Fury’s comments on his weight

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2018, Tyson opened up about his weight struggles.

He said he began training in 2017. Tyson said during the podcast: “I was eating a lot and drinking a lot. I just stopped all of that.

“My weight was put on through excessive drinking of lager. There are 500 calories in a pint of beer and I would go out and drink 18 of them followed by whisky and vodka, then I’d stop off on the way home and have pizzas and kebabs.”

Read more: Venezuela Fury reunites with her family amid speculation she’s ‘divorced her mum and dad’ after Noah Price marriage

He added: “Before I was doing a lot of long running and long boxing work, like 12-15 rounds on the pads. While I was trying to lose the weight I was doing shorter, explosive stuff, doing more interval training.

“Diet is the most important thing, you can train like a Trojan warrior but not eat right and take three steps forward and two and a half back.”

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.