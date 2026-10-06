Emmerdale spoilers next week: First look as Vinny faces sentencing and Joe launches new revenge plot

Vinny must face the consequences in Emmerdale spoilers next week as he goes to court and finds out what his sentence is. How long will he get?

Meanwhile, Joe has not given up on his vendetta and despite his drunken behaviour threatening to destroy everything, Sadie joins him to get revenge on the Miligans. Will Caleb and Ruby fall for it?

Elsewhere, Thea reels Kim in, ready to destroy her, and Robert gets his hands on the Hide, but is it really everything he wanted?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Kim is grateful to Thea and worried about Joe (Credit: ITV)

1. Thea impresses Kim as Joe’s downward spiral continues

Joe is clearly masking his grief with alcohol and Kim is worried about him. He tries to drive away from Home Farm drunk, but Thea stops him. He revs his engine at her, but she stands her ground and returns him to the house.

Kim thanks her for being so lenient with him. She lays into Joe for almost making the same mistake Vinny did. Meanwhile, Serena worries just how dark Thea’s intentions have become.

Can Joe and Sadie work together? (Credit: ITV)

2. Joe’s revenge is just beginning in Emmerdale spoilers

Determined to punish the Miligans even more, Joe gets into cahoots with Sadie. He wants her to spy on Caleb and Ruby to get evidence so he can destroy them.

Sadie is sure she can seduce Caleb and destroy his marriage (Credit: ITV)

3. Sadie unleashes her plan

Sadie reckons she can seduce Caleb and tear their marriage apart. Joe thinks Ruby and Caleb’s marriage is too strong, but Sadie is confident.

As secrets come out over drinks later, Cain is suspicious of Sadie sticking around. Cain warns Caleb to be careful, but Caleb thinks he’s too smart for Sadie. Is he too complacent though?

The family gather to support Vinny ahead of his sentencing in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

4. Vinny says his goodbyes

Mandy invites Vinny home for tea where he finds the family gathered ready to support him tomorrow. He is clearly worried, but Mandy and Paddy buoy his spirits, sure he’ll be back with them in no time.

Vinny must face his fate (Credit: ITV)

5. What does Vinny’s future hold in Emmerdale spoilers?

Sad Vinny says his goodbyes and Aaron reminds him to remember his advice about prison. But what will the court decide about Vinny’s future?

Kim thinks Thea has her back (Credit: ITV)

6. Thea sets Kim up in Emmerdale spoilers

Kim gets pulled over while driving, but Thea arrives and tells her colleagues to let her go. However, once relieved Kim has driven off, the officer asks Thea if he did what she wanted. Thea is pleased her scheme worked.

She then explains to Serena she has managed to convince Kim she has her back. But then she’ll shatter the trust to smithereens when she gets her ultimate revenge. Serena is very worried, but can she talk sense into Thea?

Gabby has been forced to admit defeat in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

7. Gabby is a wreck and Robert swoops in

Gabby misses the funeral, but heads to Jimmy’s grave with flowers. Robert finds her and suggests actions speak louder than words when it comes to getting Nicola to forgive her…

8. Gabby and Nicola reconcile

With Nicola upset that Jimmy’s money is still missing, Sadie tries to explain herself. But it’s Gabby who Nicola’s more interested in when she offers to give Nicola money through the deal she’s made to sell the Hide to Robert.

As Gabby begins coughing, Laurel gets her to reveal everything about her hospital visit to Nicola. Soon they are all happily reconciled.

Aaron wants Robert to stop scheming (Credit: ITV)

9. Will Robert’s big day go well?

Gabby and Laurel later hand over the keys and Aaron is confused. Robert explains he now owns the Hide and promises to stop scheming once the deal’s done.

He makes Serena his manager and Robert is excited to reopen the next day. However, a conversation could soon derail everything…

Matty wants his mum to stop punishing Samson (Credit: ITV)

10. Samson’s impending return spells trouble in Emmerdale spoilers

Finding it difficult to sleep at the farm with baby Leyla, Matty moves out and Moira offers him a room at the Dingles’. But Belle is worried as she knows Samson is being released from pirson soon and that is the room Sam and Lydia have earmarked for his return.

Moira is fuming and alienates herself from the rest of the family. Matty steps in and tells her she has to forgive Samson. But can Moira really do it?

What is in Joe’s briefcase in Emmerdale spoilers? (Credit: ITV)

11. What else is Joe plotting?

As different letters are delivered around the village, Nicola bins her and Joe also disregards his. He has a brown briefcase and it’s clear he has another new plot on the go. What is it? And who is he targeting this time?

Can Robert get the money he needs? (Credit: ITV)

12. Robert wants to win big in Emmerdale spoilers

Robert proposes a high stakes game of poker to Joe and Jai, needing to win big. Kev wants to join in, but then he hears Claudette is playing, so backs out.

Robert presses ahead determined to win. But will he?

Bob delivers another blow to Nicola in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

13. More bad news for Nicola

Bob is doing all he can to support Nicola and she is grateful to have him. However, it’s not long before he is forced to deliver more bad news. What does he tell her? And how much more can she take?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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