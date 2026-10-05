Jim Davidson has reportedly started dating Maria Rice-Mundy, only weeks after his latest engagement ended.

A source told the Daily Mail that the pair have been seeing each other for several weeks.

The reported romance follows Jim’s decision to call off his wedding to Natasha in early September. The comedian, 72, had been preparing to marry for a sixth time. Maria is 60.

Jim recently called off his wedding (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jim Davidson’s reported dates with Maria Rice-Mundy

The source claimed the couple had enjoyed several dinner dates together.

“Jim’s already fallen big time and posted a picture of her on his Facebook,” they said.

The source added: “They’ve been on a few dinner dates and she’s very giggly around him.”

The relationship remains a reported claim, rather than a public confirmation from either of them.

ED! has contacted Jim’s reps for comment.

Jim Davidson’s cancelled Hampton Court Palace wedding

The timing places the new claim close to Jim’s cancelled wedding plans with Natasha, 49.

The couple began their relationship in early 2024, following Jim’s split from his fifth wife, Michelle Cotton.

He had planned to marry Natasha at Hampton Court Palace last year. When he cancelled, Jim lost the £10,000 deposit paid for the venue.

Jim said conflicting schedules had left the pair unable to make enough time for one another. He maintained that their separation was amicable.

Before the cancellation, he had spoken enthusiastically about Natasha and his hopes for marriage. He also renamed his £350,000 yacht Lady Natasha during their relationship.

Jim had announced his separation from Michelle in April 2023, after two decades together. The divorce later became final, bringing his fifth marriage to an end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Rice-Mundy (@mariaricemundy)

Maria Rice-Mundy’s television career and Simon Cowell link

Maria is a former beauty pageant winner, model and actress.

Her television credits include co-hosting Sale Of The Century and Bob’s Your Uncle. On both programmes, she worked alongside the late Bob Monkhouse.

Maria also dated Simon Cowell in the late 1980s.

Jim Davidson’s five previous marriages

Jim first married childhood sweetheart Sue Walpole in 1971, before they divorced one year later.

His second marriage, to Julie Gullick, ran from 1981 until 1986. He married journalist and presenter Alison Holloway the following year.

That marriage lasted less than two years. Jim then married former Page 3 model Tracy Hilton in 1990.

They remained together for a decade. His fifth marriage was to Michelle, whom he married in 2009.

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