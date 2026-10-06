Coronation Street spoilers next week: First look at Sarah’s trial as Bethany urges her to betray Gary

Sarah must face the jury in Coronation Street spoilers for next week as she begs Kit to help her. At first he refuses, but will he come through in the end?

Meanwhile, Bethany has a plan to get her mum out of prison: pin the blame solely on Gary. Will Sarah agree to betray him after all he’s done for her?

Elsewhere, Leanne and Nick are at war over the bistro and Debbie is getting worse as Ronnie struggles to cope.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Brody wants to support Kit (Credit: ITV)

1. Kit refuses to help Sarah

Sarah asks Kit to be a character witness for her, but he says no. Bethany then confronts him and begs him to reconsider, but he shocks her by revealing he has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Bernie supports Kit in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

2. Kit’s first chemo in Coronation Street spoilers

Brody arrives before Kit’s first chemo session and putting on a brave face, Kit asks him to shave his head for him. Bernie then accompanies Kit to the hospital and she supports him by talking through stories of his childhood.

Brody then visits Kit later and tells him he needs him more than ever. Kit hugs his son as he contemplates what lies ahead.

Todd reveals the truth to a stunned Sarah (Credit: ITV)

3. Sarah finds out about Kit’s cancer

Bethany begs Kit to tell Sarah the truth about his cancer before her trial. He refuses.

Bethany and Todd then visit Sarah and seeing her so defeated over Kit’s decision not to testify, Todd blurts out Kit has breast cancer. Sarah is shocked and Bethany begs her to let Gary take the blame for Theo’s murder as Kit and Harry need her. Sarah’s torn.

Sarah faces pressure in court in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

4. Things don’t start well for Sarah in Coronation Street spoilers

As Sarah looks around her prison cell, she’s aware it might be her home for many years. In court, the prosecution barrister tells the jury Sarah was so angry about how Theo was treating Todd she took the law into her own hands and killed him.

Lisa and Danielle are then on the stand and things soon take a devastating turn for Sarah…

Kit is not willing to help Sarah despite Bethany’s pleas (Credit: ITV)

5. Bethany pushes Kit too far

David is fuming after the first day of the trial. He accuses Lisa of sabotaging Sarah’s defence. Then he tears a strip off Kit for his lack of support.

Kit loses it and tells David and Bethany he wants nothing more to do with their family.

Todd does all he can to save Sarah (Credit: ITV)

6. Todd’s court nerves

Tyrone sees Todd going into the undertakers and wonders why he’s not in court. Todd says he can’t face it. But Tyrone convinces him he owes it to himself to tell the truth.

His arrival to take the stand is timely as the prosecution barrister has ripped into Sarah. Todd defends her, but will his testimony be enough?

7. Kit takes the stand in Coronation Street spoilers

Bethany begs Kit to change his mind and step up to the plate for Sarah and Harry’s sake. She puts pressure on Kit to do the right thing.

But as he takes to the stand, will he tell the truth? And will it help Sarah or make things worse?

8. Jake can’t forgive his dad

Gary gets a date through for his court hearing and he warns Jake and Liam he might be sent to prison. The next day, the school informs Gary that Jake has been suspended for fighting.

Jake turns on his dad saying he risked his freedom for Sarah so it’s obvious he doesn’t care about him, Liam or Maria. Jake later packs his bag and leaves.

9. Gary loses his son – and his freedom?

Jake has gone back to Izzy’s and doesn’t want to be with his dad any more. Upset, Gary meets Jake in the cafe and begs him to come home. But Jake isn’t interested pointing out Gary put Sarah before his family.

Maria tries to assure Gary that Sarah won’t let him down, he won’t go to prison and Jake will be back home before he knows it. But will Sarah back him?

There’s trouble at Speed Daal after a food poisoning outbreak (Credit: ITV)

10. Speed Daal in food poisoning trouble

Leanne is shocked to arrive at the restaurant to find Tracy and many other irate customers have food poisoning. Ollie inspects the kitchen and discovers the meat served the previous evening was past its sell by date.

Leanne realises Nick was responsible for the delivery and is suspicious. Did he make an honest mistake or is this sabotage?

It’s war between Nick and Idris in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

11. Things are worse at the bistro in Coronation Street spoilers

Tracy wants compensaton and Idris thinks Nick needs to pay as it was his mistake. He and Leanne confront Nick about accepting liability, but will he agree?

Then the bistro starts getting terrible online reviews and the cancellations keep coming. Toyah tries to be positive that it’ll all blow over, but when Nick can’t pay their meat supplier and must buy meat from Frescho, Leanne is quick to suggest they cut their losses and sell up.

Toyah suspects Leanne is behind this (Credit: ITV)

12. Toyah demands answers from Leanne

Toyah tells Leanne she’s worked out she and Idris are trying to sabotage the bistro so they can buy it for a knock-down price. Is she right?

Meanwhile, Idris tells Nick to do the decent thing and sell the place back to Leanne. Will Nick give in?

Debbie is sure Ronnie is plotting to get rid of her (Credit: ITV)

13. Debbie makes more mistakes

Debbie goes to work, but Ronnie reminds her she has the day off. She covers forgetting that she has too many meetings, so Ryan is forced to find her work to keep her occupied at the hotel.

Then Debbie makes some toast and puts a knife in the toaster, causing Ronnie to react. She accuses him of treating her like a toddler and storms out.

She is supposed to be having lunch with Bernie, who doesn’t show up, so Debbie has lunch with Asha. But when Ronnie comes to check on her and she takes offence. Asha suggests Ronnie joins the local dementia support group, but will he?

Abi wants Ronnie to come clean in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

14. Abi confronts Ronnie over his ‘affair’

After finding a care home leaflet in the bin, Debbie fears the worst about Ronnie. She enlists Abi to follow him, sure he’s having an affair and is planning to put her in a care home.

Abi sees Ronnie in Victoria Garden with his arms around another woman. He explains it’s someone from the support group, but refuses to come clean to Debbie.

15. The investigation into the shooting takes a turn

Lisa wants to follow-up on statements made previously, and the further questions cause someone to mask their panic…

Ross is angry with Tyrone in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

16. Tyrone rejects Ross

Wanting Tyrone to toughen up and make sure Dorin doesn’t turn out like his dad, Ross invites Tyrone to an evening at the local boxing gym. He insists they take Dorin along, despite Ty not being keen.

Tyrone refuses to go back, annoying Ross who wants them to go every week. What move will he make next?

Read more: Coronation Street star reveals future for Debbie as she deteriorates