Our Farm Next Door is back for series 4, and Amanda and Clive Owen have already delivered an adorable surprise after revealing they welcomed three puppies when they had only planned to find one companion for their family dog.

The unexpected puppy reveal came during Monday’s series four premiere of Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids. The twist? Neither parent knew the other had arranged for another puppy to join the family.

The new arrivals came after the death of Chalky, Amanda’s much-loved dog of 14 years. Chalky died peacefully at Ravenseat Farm in October 2025, with the family reflecting on their loss during the More4 episode.

The fourth series of Our Farm Next Door has now begun.

Amanda Owen introduced new puppies on the first episode of Our Farm Next Door series 4 (Credit: Channel 4)

Amanda Owen says puppies arrived at just the right time on Our Farm Next Door series 4

The premiere showed the family looking after beagle puppies belonging to a friend, with Amanda explaining why having the animals around felt particularly timely.

“We’ve had a couple of months without Chalky and it has been a little bit strange,” she said.

Amanda explained that pets become part of the family, particularly after 14 years together. One of the daughters also revealed that the family wanted to find a companion for Sprout, their other dog.

Meanwhile, Clive had been quietly looking for a terrier of his own. But his plans did not stop at one.

“I’ve actually found not one, but two that are coming shortly,” he explained in the episode.

Amanda later revealed that the puppies were Jack Russells. But she had a puppy plan of her own, and Clive had no idea.

“And I sorted out getting a puppy replacement as well, but I got a different sort!” Amanda said.

Their children were then introduced to a third puppy, named Dora.

Our Farm Next Door family gets more puppies than expected

Amanda admitted that the girls had no idea any puppies were coming, while Clive was equally unaware that Dora was about to make an appearance.

Summing up the rather unexpected situation, Amanda said: “We were looking for a replacement for the gap that Chalky has left. Perhaps not another three dogs!”

Read more: Amanda Owen’s son Miles, 18, airlifted to hospital after collapse at home: ‘Something is majorly wrong’

She acknowledged that three puppies would mean plenty of training, walking and feeding. Even so, Amanda made it clear that those are precisely the sorts of demands the family enjoys.

The three new arrivals will now give Sprout some company, while also helping to fill the space left by Chalky.

Our Farm Next Door: Clive, Amanda and Kids continues on Monday October 12 from 9pm on More 4.

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