Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has shared some devastating news about her dog, Chalky. The star regularly updates her Instagram followers on her pooch’s adventures, but her latest update left fans heartbroken.

On Wednesday morning, Amanda shared the devastating news that her beloved pooch had passed away. Sharing a picture of her pet, she simply wrote: “Mourning #Chalky.”

Fans rushed to the comments to send the star their love and support. And, as the Yorkshire Shepherdess appeared on Loose Women this afternoon (October 29) to launch her children’s book, as she spoke about her tragic loss.

Amanda Owen has revealed her beloved dog Chalky has died (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Owens announces Chalky’s death on Loose Women

“Last night, one of the stars of the book, Chalky the terrier, died,” Amanda sadly announced to the panel, explaining she’d been ill for a long time.

“It was still a shock, even though she was 14,” Amanda said.

She then added: “I think it was the bit where the handmade dog coffin turned up and Chalky’s on the kitchen table, lying in state as we speak.”

Chalky ‘fading’

After making the announcement, the Our Yorkshire Farm star posted a video in which she explained Chalky’s recent condition. Driving along with her in a tractor, the mother of nine explained: “I’m sorry to say, Chalky is fading.

“Chalky has had her time, and what a great life she has had, but now she’s struggling,” Amanda said. “She’s very weak, she’s very tired, and she keeps falling over. She’s not in any pain or anything. I just have to make sure that she doesn’t conclude her life by falling over somewhere silly, like in the river as you did this morning. Wherever I go, Chakly comes too.”

Alongside the video, which was posted after Chalky’s death, Amanda penned: “Chalky’s adventures continued even when her mobility was limited. She never paused. Always the traveller and known affectionately as Chalky Trailarse, she just came along with us whatever task we were undertaking.”

Fans rush to support

Amanda was showered with love and support by her followers on both posts, as one wrote: “I’m sorry to hear Chalky died, what a family he had to be young and grow older with, you could see he was truly loved, sending you all big hugs.”

Another penned: “I’m really sorry to hear Chalky has died. Amanda. Sending love to you and all of your family.xx.” A third added: “Sorry for your loss Amanda, Clive and family.”

Underneath the emotional video, another wrote: “How lovely that she will conclude her happy life in the presence of those who love her.”

The farmer was supported after sharing the news (Credit: ITV/Lorraine)

Amanda lost sheepdog Kate in 2022

The sad death of Chalky comes three years after Amanda lost her beloved sheepdog Kate in 2022.

Announcing the sad news on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time, the Channel 4 star penned: “Looking back through a gallery that catalogues Kate’s life. We’ve laughed and cried. Unreal that only a week ago she was centre stage. Kate you rocked and rolled. Rest now.”

