Concerns for Amanda Owen as she’s urged to ‘look after herself’ after ‘frantically busy’ few weeks

TV star and shepherdess Amanda Owen left followers concerned over the weekend as they demanded that she needs to look after herself.

Amanda, 50, who found fame in the Channel 5 series Our Yorkshire Farm, is no stranger to updating fans with what’s going on in her world. However, following her latest Instagram upload, her followers insisted she needs to “look after herself”.

Amanda Owen worries Instagram followers

In an Instagram post, Amanda shared a series of snapshots of her Ravenseat Farm in the Yorkshire Dales. In the first slide, Amanda could be seen seemingly riding her horse, while other pics showed off the stunning flowers and scenery surrounding her farm.

“This last couple of weeks has been frantically busy but finally finished marking up and turning yows and lambs away to moor,” she wrote in her caption, adding numerous sheep emoji.

“Now meadows cleared, so time for mind to clear too. Hopefully,” Amanda continued.

She added the hashtags: “#yorkshire #farm #meadows #flowers #rest #breathe #grow.”

The Instagram upload arrives a couple of months after Amanda was interviewed on Lorraine while on her farm. Her appearance on the ITV morning show caused concern after Amanda appeared “off” to viewers.

‘Have a rest’

And now, Amanda’s loyal following took to the comments section of her latest post, insisting she needed to rest after so much hard work.

“Beautiful scenery in which to have a well-earned rest,” one user wrote.

“Have a rest. You’ve all earned it. Then after rest it’s time to start over again but at least the work needed will vary. Long light days also now for a while,” another person shared.

“Chill out time,” a third expressed.

“….and breath! Great job and now enjoy a bit of downtime and look after yourself,” a fourth person urged.

