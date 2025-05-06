Star of Our Farm Next Door Amanda Owen has fans divided after sharing a video of her son, Reuben, 21, helping out at the family farm.

Amanda is no stranger to keeping her followers on Instagram up to date with her farm life at Ravensea and usually receives a warm response. However, her most recent upload has turned fans the wrong way.

Amanda shared a new video of her son on the farm (Credit: Channel 4)

Our Farm Next Door star Amanda Owen shares video of son

17 hours ago (May 5), Amanda shared a video of Reuben, who also stars in his own Channel 5 show, Life in the Dales, lying on top of an ewe while his leg was resting on a baby lamb’s back, which kept it stationary.

Seconds into the clip, Reuben began to get up on his feet and grabbed the sheep by its horn and dragged it across the field.

“Caught ewe,” Amanda wrote in her caption. “Reuben downs tools and springs into action.”

She continued: “*Everyone lends a hand, there is no one exempt from lambing time tasks*.”

Amanda added the hashtags: “#yorkshire #swaledale #farm #shepherdess #lambing.”

‘What’s happening?’

The short clip didn’t go unnoticed by Amanda’s followers, many of whom were left puzzled by the upload.

“Could you explain what’s happening?” one user asked.

“I know right?” another replied.

“Would be really useful to explain what is happening here,” a third remarked.

The video of Reuben left fans divided (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Absolutely disgusting’

Others were also concerned about how the animals were being treated and expressed how disappointed they were with the video.

“Why are you treating the ewe like that? Absolutely disgusting and I’m disappointed as I thought you were better than that,” one user said.

However, one person came to Amanda and Reuben’s defense, writing: “Kindness is a gift, if you cannot say anything nice please say nothing at all.”

However, someone fired back, replying with: ” So is being kind to animals.”

Amanda did not respond to any of the backlash.

