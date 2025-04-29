Amanda Owen sparks concerns with chaotic Lorraine appearance: ‘Something doesn’t seem right’

Amanda Owen left viewers worried with her behaviour during today’s edition of Lorraine (Tuesday, April 29).

The 50-year-old TV star was on the show to promote her new programme, Our Farm Next Door.

Concerns for Amanda Owen after Lorraine appearance

Today’s edition of Lorraine saw Amanda make an appearance, live from Ravenseat Farm in Yorkshire.

The star was on the show to discuss her new More4 show, Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids.

The show fill follow Amanda and her ex-husband, Clive Owen, as they continue to run Ravenseat together, despite their split in 2022. The former couple have nine children together, who they continue to co-parent. So their lives are very busy at the moment!

Speaking about her relationship with Clive earlier today, she said: “It’s about moving forward. We’ve got plenty to amuse ourselves. There’s space.

“There’s room to get away from each other, if we’re being absolutely brutally honest here. If we got on like a house on fire we wouldn’t be separate would we? But the fact of the matter is, we’ve got nine children, I think people think we lose track of the fact we do reality, reality comes with its ups and downs,” she then continued.

“It’s not all sunshine and springtime.”

Amanda Owen talks about Clive and the kids on Lorraine

Amanda continued to speak, all the while grooming and trying to keep under control a horse alongside her.

“That’s the reality, the reality is, we are just getting on with our lives and making it up as we go along. With nine children, we have to adapt. It’s about adapting to make things work for you. Everyone finds themselves in a unique situation, and we have to. Actually, I’m quite proud of how we’re going on. It’s about priorities, right?” she then said.

She then continued, saying: “What I could say is, this life isn’t about perfection, I’ve got you guys here, everything in this backdrop looks amazing. We’ve got birds, lambs, blue skies, it’s beautiful.”

She then explained that life is a bit chaotic, with trying to get her children to school, “goats going through the house” and tumbleweed going through her front door.

“What’s important, everybody is getting on, everybody is happy, everybody is making it work. As for the rest of it, too bad.”

Viewers concerned

However, there was some concern for Amanda from viewers, who believed she didn’t look well and was behaving erratically.

“Does she seem a bit ‘off’ and edgy?” one viewer tweeted. “Is Amanda okay? Something doesn’t seem right,” another wrote.

“Is Amanda Owen okay?” a third said. “She does not look well and yet Lorraine totally oblivious … or ignoring it,” another wrote.

However, there was some support for Amanda from some viewers.

“Amanda Owen on #lorraine who has nine children in the Dales looking incredible. Super woman,” one viewer tweeted.

ED! has contacted Amanda’s reps for comment.

