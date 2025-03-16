Amanda Owen urged to take care of herself by worried fans as she shares update from farm

Fans of Amanda Owen think she’s in dire need of rest as the Our Yorkshire Farm star revealed she has “so much to do”.

The 50-year-old reality TV star posted on Instagram a series of pictures sharing insights of her farm life. But fans are concerned after seeing the endless tasks Amanda is keeping herself occupied with.

Amanda is co-parenting her children with her ex-husband Clive. The couple divorced in 2022 after two decades of marriage.

Amanda Owen has her hands full (Credit: Channel 5)

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has a very full schedule

The star shepherdess has her hands full. In her latest Instagram post, she revealed she’s living a busy life with “little time” to do everything.

Amanda and Clive share nine children – Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine and Nancy.

Meanwhile, the pictures depict a landscape, sheep from her farm, and one of her daughters with the farm animals.

The caption reads: “There’s so much to do and so little time. Dawn ‘til dusk. Farming, shepherding, parenting (loosely), fetching, carrying, writing and digging.”

The TV star has also taken on the role of a teacher, as she’s homeschooling her kids “Also now homeschooling a certain somebody too. It’s keeping me busy…. if not out of mischief,” reads the caption.

Amanda’s tight schedule has left her followers concerned, with many urging her to take time for herself.

One of her followers said: “Please look after yourself too Amanda.”

Adding to the above comment, another said: “Take care Amanda try and have a little time for yourself which I’m sure is impossible most of the time.”

A third person suggested: “That’s a full schedule! Sounds like you deserve a cuppa tea and a nap.”

Amanda and Clive were married for 22 years (Credit: Channel 5)

Co-parenting has been challenging

Amanda has admitted that co-parenting her nine children with Clive has been challenging, despite sharing the parental duties.

Juggling between work and family, the TV star said she’s “spinning plates”. Still, she continues to work with her former husband for the sake of their children.

Amanda was on Lorraine a few months ago when she explained their co-parenting situation. She said: “We’ve got a lot of room and we’ve got a lot of distractions; there’s just so much going on.”

The TV star added: “I mean, first and foremost, we’re farming trying to keep everything going and in a way, it’s another diversification.”

Our Yorkshire Farm is on Channel 5 Sunday March 16 at 3.25pm.

