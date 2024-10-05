Amanda Owen on split from lover 22 years her senior: ‘We are no longer together or in touch’

For years, Amanda Owen captivated millions as the face of Our Yorkshire Farm. The wildly popular Channel 5 series documented her life as a shepherdess on the remote Ravenseat Farm.

But behind the scenes, Amanda’s personal life was undergoing dramatic changes.

These changes eventually led to the end of her marriage to Clive Owen, and a highly-publicised relationship with Rob Davies, a family friend.

Amanda Owen revealed that she is no longer in contact with her ex (Credit: SplashNews)

Amanda Owen on split from boyfriend

Our Yorkshire Farm will be returning to TV screens with repeat episodes this weekend (October 5). And, reflecting on her relationship with Rob in a Daily Mail interview last month, Amanda revealed that she’s no longer in touch with Robert.

“Rob and I were both shattered by the way the media pursued us and reported it, and as a result, Rob and I are no longer together or in touch,” she explained.

This was no ordinary love affair, as Rob had been a trusted part of Amanda and Clive’s life for years.

The star insisted: “I never set out looking for another relationship. Rob was a friend that Clive and I had both known for a long time. Clive actually suggested Rob and I would be a good match. At that point, Clive was also seeing someone else and was openly dating. It wasn’t a secret; everyone roundabout knew, even the children.”

Amanda and her husband Clive rose to fame on Channel 5’s Our Yorkshire Farm (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda leans on Clive

Despite Clive knowing about Amanda and Rob’s relationship from the beginning, the media coverage impacted everyone involved.

And, soon enough, the intense focus on their personal lives became too much. The strain of the spotlight wasn’t just external; it also took a toll on Amanda’s mental health. She admitted that, “often” her anxiety would “get the better of her”.

Surprisingly, after all they’ve been through, Amanda and Clive have found a new dynamic that works for them both.

“I can’t believe I’m actually going to say this, but after everything we’ve been through, Clive is the person that I talk to now. He’s my confidant, and he will now listen to my worries and I his. We are separated, but wholly united in our aims for the future of the farm and the family. Clive is a good father to the children, and he works extremely hard. We’ve definitely become better at showing appreciation for the work we each do.”

The couple will even be sharing the screen together in a new series. Our Farm Next Door will depict the family restoring a derelict farmhouse and exploring its history.

Watch Amanda in Our Yorkshire Farm on Saturday (October 5) at 4.05pm on Channel 5.

