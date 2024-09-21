Amanda Owen accused of ‘using son Reuben’s fame’ to ‘redeem’ her image following ‘affair’

Amanda Owen found herself embroiled in some controversy a few years ago – but according to a PR expert, she has since ‘used’ her son Reuben Owen’s fame to ‘help her brand’.

The farmer shot to fame on Our Yorkshire Farm with the rest of the Owen clan, including ex-Clive and son Reuben. Amanda was married to Clive for 22 years. The pair went on to have nine children, including Reuben.

However, Amanda – who is on screens today (September 21) for Our Yorkshire Farm: 5 Years With The Owen Family – and Clive announced their split in 2022 – with affair claims shortly following.

Since then, Amanda has kept a relatively low profile – but Reuben has since bagged several of his own TV shows. And back in 2023, an expert claimed how Amanda could be ‘using’ son Reuben’s new-found fame to ‘help her brand’.

Reuben shot to fame alongside his mum Amanda (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen ‘using’ Reuben after split

Amanda and Clive’s split was announced in 2022. It later emerged that she’d allegedly been having a five-year affair with a businessman by the name of Robert Davies.

And with Reuben riding high with his TV shows, an expert in 2023 claimed how Amanda could use this to her advantage.

“From a brand point of view her brand isn’t as strong as his following her affair and its aftermath. Which of course saw Channel 5 deciding not to renew her show,” Nick Ede told MailOnline.

An expert claimed Amanda could ‘use’ her son to ‘redeem’ her image (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen ‘might redeem herself’ after affair

He went on: “So having him there as a really popular character will help bolster her brand. It could be a start of a new double act – you could see them going on to have their own Gogglebox show.”

The expert went on to note how having Amanda by herself just in the show “wouldn’t be successful”. He thinks, because she “polarises people”, whereas Reuben is well liked.

The expert added that using her son’s fame might help the “redeem herself”.

“She might redeem herself in viewers’ eyes as this really fun mum who has a great dynamic with her son. I think all eyes will be on the whole family, so this should help rehabilitate Clive as well.”

Amanda and Clive split a few years ago (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda ‘affair’

In March 2023, Amanda was accused of having an affair with 71-year-old businessman Robert Davies.

Davies’ wife, Yusami, made the allegations during an interview with the MailOnline. Yusami and Davies had been together for 12 years when he allegedly left her for Amanda. She was his fifth wife.

While Amanda faced intense public scrutiny, Clive has also been vocal about the difficulties he experienced during their marriage. Clive admitted that he struggled with Amanda’s rising fame and “resented” the way it changed the dynamics of their relationship.

Watch Amanda on Our Yorkshire Farm: 5 Years With The Owen Family on Saturday (September 21) at 6pm on Channel 5.

Read more: Our Yorkshire Farm fans are gobsmacked by Miles and Violet’s transformation in new snap

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.