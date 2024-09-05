Clive Owen has opened up about his marriage breakdown from Amanda as he admitted he “resented her success”.

The former couple found fame on their Our Yorkshire Farm series. They had married in 2000 and have nine children. The pair announced their split in 2022.

Now, in a new joint interview, Clive and Amanda have discussed the reasoning behind their breakup.

Clive has opened up about his marriage breakdown (Credit: Channel 5)

Clive and Amanda Owen marriage split

Writing a piece for the MailOnline, Clive said he was first “excited” about being asked to be on TV. He and Amanda agreed that it was a “good way to help support the farm financially”.

However, he admitted he didn’t realise how much of Amanda’s time would be taken up with promoting the shows, giving talks and book signings.

I wanted to keep her to myself and for her not to leave the farm.

He said: “If I’m honest about it, I didn’t want to accept that I was no longer the breadwinner for our family. It was especially hard knowing that Amanda, who is a very beautiful woman, would be going out all dressed up to launches and events and meeting other people.

“I wanted to keep her to myself and for her not to leave the farm. That’s really when the relationship started to go bad, I suppose – about five years ago.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

Clive said he “resented her success” and how she would get “paid more for talking about sheep than I ever could farming sheep”.

He said he became “jealous” and was “difficult to deal with”. Clive went on: “It’s not easy to talk about and I’m not proud of my behaviour back then. I was awful to Amanda and, looking back, I think that my own depression had a part to play. I was angry and drinking a lot of whisky. It was my way to cope, but it led to arguments, and as my behaviour got worse, it was too much for Amanda to bear.”

Clive said anger and resentment “ate away” at him and the pair would argue. He said he believes his anger “drove Amanda away”.

Clive said scrutiny against Amanda made her “so ill” (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen on new relationship

Following their split, Amanda had struck up a relationship with one of Clive’s friends – Rob Davies. Amanda said she “never set out looking for another relationship”. However, she said what Rob “offered was conversation rather than confrontation”.

Rumours of the relationship led to much scrutiny online against Amanda. Clive said it eventually took its toll on her. Clive said the scrutiny she had been subjected to “nearly killed her”.

He said that at her “lowest point” there were nights where “after cooking supper for all of us, she went home and I didn’t know if I would see her in the morning”.

Clive said the stress “made her so ill” and she stopped eating. After seeing Amanda go through that, Clive said he now wants to “look after her and help her to get better”.

