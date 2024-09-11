The nine Our Yorkshire Farm children are no strangers to sharing a glimpse into their lives growing up on Ravenseat farm, however, they never cease to amaze their fans with just how quickly they are growing, right before our eyes!

The Our Yorkshire Farm family are back and set to return to our screens with a brand-new 10-part series on More4, dubbed Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids.

To advertise the upcoming series, new snaps have been making the rounds, including in a Facebook fan page for the show, and fans couldn’t believe just how different two of its members looked!

Our Yorkshire Farm children are growing up fast!

One gushed on the page, as reported by OK!: “Lovely family pic, younger children have all grown up so much. Can’t wait for the new series to start.”

One pointed out how Miles, 15, has had a growth spurt. They penned: “A well worthwhile programme to watch I should imagine…all the kids growing up…Miles has shot up.”

Another remarked on Violet, 13, and how she has also grown, stating: “Violet is very tall now too.”

“Such a lovely family and they’ve all grown so much,” chimed in another.

Another fan speculated over whether other members of the brood will follow in older brother Reuben’s footsteps and snag their own programme. They said: “Looking all grown up but who will be by Reuben’s side learning his trade?”

One guessed: “I reckon Sidney.”

Amanda Owen shares nine kids with ex-hubby Clive (Credit: Channel 4 / Matt Davis)

Our Yorkshire Farm returns

The upcoming series will follow mum Amanda, who split from husband Clive in 2022, as she attempts to renovate a run-down farmhouse – with help from her kids and ex hubby.

The description for the new programme details: “After buying a run-down property nearby, for their family’s future, Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids will follow their journey to breathe life back into the home.

“Along with Amanda and Clive’s nine children, a team of local tradespeople will be called in to transform the farmhouse, which is known in the area as Anty John’s.

“It looks as though it won’t be straightforward as they’ll have to battle the changing seasons and elements along with restoring a listed property in a remote location.”

Will you be tuning in?

