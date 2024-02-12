Reuben Owen: Life in the Yorkshire Dales – Our Yorkshire Farm star gets his own Channel 5 series

Reuben Owen: Life in the Yorkshire Dales sees Clive and Amanda’s teenage son get his very own series following the success of Our Yorkshire Farm on Channel 5.

The teenager is leaving behind the safety of the family business and going into heavy machinery. His best mate Tommy and girlfriend Sarah, who have featured in Reuben’s previous shows, are in on the ride.

Here’s everything you need to know about Reuben Owen: Life in the Yorkshire Dales, including what it’s about, who features in it, and when is the start date.

Our Yorkshire Farm star Reuben Owen is back on Channel 5 for bigger things, namely, bigger diggers (Credit: Channel 5)

What is Reuben Owen: Life in the Yorkshire Dales about?

Reuben Owen: Life in the Yorkshire Dales follows the son of Our Yorkshire Farm’s Clive and Amanda Owen, and his new venture – a heavy plant machinery business.

Keen to make a success of the business, Reuben has also recruited his best friend Tommy and girlfriend Sarah for the ride.

Reuben Owen: Life in the Yorkshire Dales begins as Reuben, Sarah and Tommy embark on their second year of trading. They’ve just nabbed their biggest contract so far – excavating half an acre of silt at a pond on a country estate in County Durham. Unfortunately, the weather isn’t cooperating.

It’s not the only challenge they’ve got on their hands either. Reuben, Sarah and Tommy have purchased a haulage yard for their fleet of vehicles, but the barn and track require some serious improvements. Is it even worthwhile?

The first episode ends with the trio leaving the Yorkshire Dales to visit the PlantWorx Expo in Peterborough. Reuben’s keen to enter a digger competition and win a luxury holiday. Can he win a battle against some of the country’s biggest operators?

Who is Reuben Owen?

Reuben Owen is the 19-year-old son of Clive and Amanda Owen, stars of Our Yorkshire Farm. Fans will know the couple are now separated.

He grew up at Ravenseat Farm, the setting of the hit Channel 5 show. The series featured life working on the farm, as well as Clive and Amanda’s nine children. Reuben is the oldest of the brood, and the family’s resident mechanic.

After Our Yorkshire Farm ended, Reuben appeared alongside his father in Beyond the Yorkshire Farm: Clive and Reuben. He also appeared alongside Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson for an episode of Winter on the Farm.

In the episode, Reuben helped the team replace a snapped belt on a vintage thresher machine in Barnsley. Despite admitting he “hated” thresher machines, Reuben’s fix was successful.

Reuben also runs a successful TikTok account @reubenlivingstoneowen with more than 50,000 followers. He usually posts videos of himself fixing dirt bikes and performing stunts at home on the farm.

Reuben’s teenage best friends Sarah and Tommy are also in for the ride (Credit: Channel 5)

Who are Reuben Owen’s co-stars on Life in the Yorkshire Dales?

Reuben won’t be doing the series alone. He’s recruited girlfriend Sarah Dow and best friend Tommy McWhirter to be part of his business venture.

The trio, all teenagers, grew up locally and are planning a permanent career in the outdoors.

Tommy is Reuben’s best mate, while Reuben and Sarah are dating in real life after meeting through Tommy. According to Reuben’s Instagram, Reuben and Sarah started dating in December 2021. They regularly share pictures together.

What is the start date?

While Reuben: Life in the Yorkshire Dales does not have a confirmed start date yet, it will air in the week between February 24 to March 1.

The series will air on Channel 5.

How many episodes will there be?

The first series of Reuben Owen: Life in the Yorkshire Dales will be six episodes long.

This is Reuben’s first show without his family, after fronting Beyond the Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive between 2022 and 2023.

Our Yorkshire Farm ran for five series between 2018 and 2021.

The teenage trio previously appeared on Our Yorkshire Farm alongside Reuben’s family (Credit: Channel 5)

Will Our Yorkshire Farm ever return to Channel 5?

Unfortunately, Channel 5 has not confirmed a new series of Our Yorkshire Farm. This followed news that stars Amanda and Clive Owen had split up.

In 2022, Amanda told fans: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children.”

Channel 5 has however continued making shows with some members of the Owen family. Beyond the Yorkshire Farm: Clive and Reuben, featuring the father-and-son pair, aired in 2022 and 2023.

Clive said in April 2023 that he planned to step down from Beyond the Yorkshire Farm, to let son Reuben take the reins. He said: “I think he is going to go on, on his own because he doesn’t want me holding his hand.”

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Amanda is set to bag a TV deal with Channel 4.

Reuben: Life in the Yorkshire Dales airs on Channel 5 in February 2024.

