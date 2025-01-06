Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen announced her family’s surprise new arrival on This Morning today (January 6).

Over the past few days, snow and cold weather has hit the UK. But in Yorkshire, it has caused even more disruptions. Amanda, known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, revealed her children have been forced to stay at home as the schools remain shut due to the weather.

Bot one thing even more unexpected than the blanket of snow was a new lamb joining the family. Especially as it’s not the right season for it.

Amanda Owen showed off her family’s latest arrival on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Owen shows off surprise new arrival on This Morning today

The Our Yorkshire Farm star explained to Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning today: “The kids are enjoying themselves. And we seem to have either a very early lamb or a very late lamb. We’re not quite sure really. But he’s here.”

Ben then cracked a joke that “as a shepherd” himself, he knows it’s not the usual season for lambs. Of course, they are usually born in the spring.

When addressing how it happened off-season, Amanda was just as clueless as everyone else. She said: “One of them obviously knows something. But I think it’s just one of those things that will forever remain a secret.”

Whether or not she was prepared for the heavy fall of snow, Amanda admitted they had been “watching the BBC weather forecast”, but also it’s the animals who let them know what the weather will be like.

“When they’re coming down off the tops, it usually means there is bad weather coming our direction. So you work with what they’re telling you. So as long as we’ve got a feed in and got the fire going then we’re all good. It’s what winter is supposed to be.”

Amanda’s kids have no school because of the heavy snow (Credit: ITV)

‘We have to try to embrace it’

While it would be easy for Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen to let the snowfall get her down and cause problems, she always tries to be optimistic.

She admitted: “We have to try to embrace it. I was telling the kids last night, the worse the day is and when you’re being told not to go outside, that’s when we have to go outside. That’s when the flock need us the most. They look for their shepherd.”

But it isn’t all bad for the family, as in between looking after the animals, the kids get to enjoy their time snowboarding and sledding. As Amanda even joked she should “have a Winter Olympian” in her family.

