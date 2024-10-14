Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has opened up about the realities of her split from husband of 22 years Clive, during an appearance on Lorraine today (October 14).

The couple became household names through their hit Channel 5 show.

Even though they have split, they’ve decided to continue their professional relationship for the sake of their nine children and the family farm. However, despite their efforts, Amanda shared with Lorraine Kelly that the adjustment has been challenging.

Amanda Owen appeared on Lorraine to talk about her split from Clive (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Owen on ‘diversification’ with Clive

During her appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, Amanda discussed the complex dynamics of working closely with an ex-spouse.

The couple’s decision to keep working together was influenced by their desire to keep life as stable as possible for their children and to continue sharing their farming lifestyle with the world. They’re back on More4 tonight with new show Our Farm Next Door.

Amanda elaborated on their situation. “We’ve got a lot of room and we’ve got a lot of distractions; there’s just so much going on. I mean, first and foremost, we’re farming trying to keep everything going and in a way, it’s another diversification,” she told Lorraine.

Amanda Owen and Clive Owen shot to fame on Our Yorkshire Farm (Credit: Channel 5)

‘It’s tough’

Staying busy means there is less time to dwell over their personal life. However, Amanda admitted: “It’s tough, don’t get me wrong, to spin all of the plates and keep everything going in the right direction.”

The reality TV star also reflected on why viewers find their show so compelling.

“It’s hard but do you know what? I feel like that is why this programme is relatable. That’s what people have always enjoyed and loved about watching us,” Amanda said.

Both Amanda and Clive have always tried to be open about their lives, and share both their victories and setbacks with their audience. And Amanda hopes that this authenticity will continue to resonate with viewers.

“You know, you don’t always get the happy ending that you want and things go wrong but that’s life isn’t it and that’s what it’s all about,” she mused. “It’s how you get through it, it’s how you negotiate it. So I’m hoping people enjoy a taste of the countryside and watching us and the kids.”

Our Farm Next Door is on More4 tonight (October 14) at 9pm.

