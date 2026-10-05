Lisa Snowdon has confirmed that her 12-year relationship with long-term partner and fiancé George Smart is over after they grew apart.

The presenter shared the news on Ateh Jewel’s Second Act podcast, saying she feels optimistic about the next chapter.

The confirmation ends months of speculation about Lisa and George’s relationship.

Lisa had been seen without her engagement ring, while George had disappeared from her social media.

In the interview, Lisa, 54, said she felt strong, happy and excited about what comes next. She said: “Now I’m feeling like maybe it’s even more in my second act now, being 54, because I’m single.”

Lisa and George have split after 12 years (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Lisa Snowdon says she and partner George Smart grew apart

Asked whether ending the relationship at 54 had been difficult, Lisa said her age was not a factor.

Lisa replied: “Age didn’t come into it at all. I think it was more people change. We both changed. You grow apart. That’s what happened.”

She also acknowledged the happy periods within their relationship and refused to view their entire time together negatively.

They rekindled their romance in 2014 after briefly dating years earlier, having originally met through MTV.

Entrepreneur George, 47, proposed shortly before Christmas in 2016. Lisa announced their engagement the following month.

She later shared reservations about marrying George, worrying marriage might change a relationship which already worked.

Lisa also reflected more broadly on why people sometimes remain in relationships which no longer feel right.

She suggested comfort and uncertainty can make the prospect of a completely different life feel daunting.

However, she argued that honesty and communication remain vital when two people are considering their future together.

They got engaged in 2016 (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Lisa Snowdon embraces solo travel after split from partner George

Lisa said she is not actively looking for a new partner. Instead, she has been enjoying time alone and considering what she wants from her next chapter.

She recently attended a wellness retreat in Bali before continuing her travels. Afterwards, she headed to Sri Lanka to meet a friend.

The experience prompted Lisa to consider what she needs and where she wants to go next.

Discussing dating, she said: “I’ve always been super independent. I mean, you know, if somebody comes into my life, then I’m open to it. But I’m not actively searching right now.”

The former Capital Breakfast presenter said she feels comfortable in her own company. Her immediate plans include seeing friends and family, travelling and learning new things.

Lisa also addressed whether the separation had changed her feelings about not having children with George. She said it had not caused regrets, adding that she has made peace with not becoming a mother.

Her focus now is firmly on moving forward, enjoying the present and discovering what comes next.

Read more: Lisa Snowdon, 54, stuns followers as she shows off insane figure in the shower: ‘Hotter than the weather’

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