Strictly star Shirley Ballas ‘could lose judging role’ following bond with young dancer: ‘This issue is widely discussed’

Strictly star Shirley Ballas could lose a major ballroom judging role over her reported bond with competitor Giuseppe Nonnis.

The Sun reports that concerns have reached organisers before next week’s International Championships at the Royal Albert Hall.

The issue involves Giuseppe’s planned Professional Latin appearance while Shirley is due to judge. The claim concerns her championships assignment, rather than her Strictly Come Dancing position.

Shirley, 66, has reportedly been growing close to Italian dancer Giuseppe, 36. The pair have reportedly spent time together and taken part in dance sessions.

The report also claimed Giuseppe stayed at Shirley’s property during visits to Britain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirley Ballas (@shirleyballas)

Strictly star Shirley Ballas judging concern centres on Royal Albert Hall event

Shirley had been set to score the annual competition at the Royal Albert Hall. It is regarded as a prestigious fixture in the ballroom and Latin calendar.

Giuseppe’s entry creates the reported concern because Shirley would be on the panel while he competes.

“This issue is widely discussed within the professional dance community and the organisers are aware of the concerns, but so far nothing has been done,” a source told The Sun.

One source described it as “the Olympics of ballroom dance”. They argued that the competition’s integrity needed protecting.

However, another source said no rules had been breached because Giuseppe does not live with Shirley. That account challenges suggestions that their closeness automatically creates a rule breach.

Shirley’s removal from the championships panel has not been confirmed.

ED! has contacted Shirley’s reps for comment.

Shirley is currently head judge on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Giuseppe Nonnis relationship claims remain unconfirmed

A separate personal dispute has also intensified attention around Shirley and Giuseppe.

Dasha Chesnokova, a dancer and Giuseppe’s former fiancée, previously introduced the two dancers.

After recent photographs emerged, Dasha said she would view any romance as a personal betrayal.

She told The Sun: “It would be like your mum taking your boyfriend.” She also claimed Shirley had complimented Giuseppe’s looks and talent after their introduction.

Yet Dasha said Giuseppe had denied that anything was happening between him and Shirley. She added: “I trust him. I have to believe that.”

Her comments do not establish that Shirley and Giuseppe are romantically involved. Neither Shirley nor Giuseppe has publicly confirmed a relationship.

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