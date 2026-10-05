Nadiya Bychkova is reportedly set to make a return to the Strictly fold, with the former professional dancer lined up for a recurring spot on It Takes Two.

The Sun reports that Nadiya is being lined up for the spin-off’s new panel format. A source said she was “really excited” to be back.

The 37-year-old left Strictly’s professional dancer line-up earlier this year.

It came after she had joined the competition in 2017.

Nadiya Bychkova will reportedly return to Strictly: It Takes Two (Credit: Alan West)

Why Nadiya Bychkova could be a perfect fit for the Strictly: It Takes Two panel

The source described Nadiya as “a much-loved member of the Strictly family”. They said she can bring valuable experience to the panel.

Her background gives her both professional dance expertise and first-hand experience of taking part in Strictly’s celebrity partnerships. The source said this means she can offer a strong insight into what happens on the programme.

For viewers, it would mean seeing a familiar Strictly face back at the heart of the competition’s wider conversation. However, Nadiya would be taking on a very different role after leaving the show’s main professional line-up.

Rather than judging the action as one of the professional partners, she would be able to offer her thoughts from the perspective of someone who has spent years inside the competition.

Nadiya Bychkova has already appeared on It Takes Two

Nadiya has already had a taste of her reported new role during the current series. Last Friday, she joined previous finalists Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh for a panel discussion on the spin-off.

According to the source, viewers enjoyed seeing Nadiya on the panel, while the BBC was keen to have her back.

So, rather than returning as a professional dancer, Nadiya’s reported comeback would see her take on a new place within the Strictly family.

When will Nadiya Bychkova return to It Takes Two?

According to the source, Nadiya is expected to appear again on Monday.

The source claimed: “She’s delighted to be back in the Strictly fold and is really excited about appearing on the panel again.”

The BBC reportedly hopes she will make further panel appearances as this year’s competition continues.

Read more: Strictly host Johannes Radebe under fire over ‘annoying’ habit during last night’s results show

Saturday night’s show saw Delta Goodrem and partner Kai Widdrington finish top of the combined leaderboard, with Graeme Hall and Lacey Turner behind them in the standings.

Chris Appleton became the first celebrity eliminated after losing the dance-off with professional partner Amy Dowden. Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Jaime Winstone.

The BBC has been contacted for comment on the claims surrounding Nadiya Bychkova’s reported return.

Strictly: It Takes Two airs weeknights from 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

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