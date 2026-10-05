Stacey Solomon declares ‘it’s the room of my dreams’ as she reveals extravagant home makeover for daughter Rose’s birthday

Stacey Solomon has unveiled a pink, Bridgerton-inspired dining room inside her family’s new home for her daughter Rose’s birthday.

The Sort Your Life Out star shared the room on Instagram during a weekend of family birthday celebrations. The display marked her 37th birthday and daughter Rose’s fifth birthday, which fall on the same day.

The reveal comes weeks after Stacey Solomon moved into the new home with Joe Swash and their children. It offered another look at how the couple are settling into the property.

Stacey Solomon celebrated her birthday alongside daughter Rose at the weekend (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Stacey Solomon reveals her Bridgerton-inspired room for hers and daughter Rose’s birthday

The dining room has peach-coloured walls, wooden floors and large windows bringing in plenty of sunlight. A grand white fireplace anchors one side of the room.

For the party, two large tables were covered with pink cloths and a white lace runner. Pink flowers and tall candles ran along the dining table.

Rose’s cake was positioned near the room’s double doors. The cake featured colourful gems and pink, ice cream-shaped cake pops.

Nearby, a huge illuminated number five stood beside pink balloons and a birthday sign for Rose. The fireplace was also dressed with an elaborate arrangement of pink flowers.

Stacey wrote: “It’s the room of my dreams.”

She said the space had finally been cleared of moving boxes before the birthday decorations went up. She and Joe had nicknamed it the Bridgerton Room because it felt “so posh”.

Stacey also asked followers whether the room should serve as a dining room or playroom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon and Rose mark their shared birthday

The family brought the celebrations forward because Stacey had work commitments on their birthday. They began with a Pizza Express trip on Friday, before Rose had her party on Saturday.

Their shared birthday fell on Sunday October 4. After Rose’s event, Stacey switched the focus to her own gathering.

Pictures from that celebration included candle-making kits. She captioned those images: “Now it’s mummy’s party.”

The occasion gave Stacey an early chance to dress the new room. It also created a colourful backdrop for an important family weekend.

Joe and Stacey moved out of their Pickle Cottage home (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Stacey Solomon continues sharing new home updates

Stacey and Joe moved from Pickle Cottage last month after spending five years at the property. It was also the setting for their 2022 wedding.

Stacey has said she will not show the new home’s exterior or exact location. She cited privacy and security concerns following issues near the end of their time at Pickle Cottage.

Read more: Stacey Solomon reveals stunning renovations on new home after help from her ex

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