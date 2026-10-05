Tom Daley has unveiled a striking drag makeover, complete with long blonde curls and glamorous makeup.

The Olympian revealed his new look in a video shared on Drag Race star Plastique Tiara’s YouTube channel.

He appeared stunned by the result and later wrote on Instagram: “I still can’t believe this is me.”

The transformation comes after Tom retired from professional diving following the Paris Games in 2024.

His final Olympics delivered another silver medal before he stepped away from the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plastique Tiara (@plastiquetiara)

Tom Daley’s drag makeover leaves him stunned

Drag Race performer Plastique created Tom’s dramatic new appearance for the makeover video.

The finished style paired long blonde curls with a heavily made-up, full-glam finish.

After seeing his reflection, Tom called husband Dustin Lance Black on FaceTime to show him the finished transformation. Dustin’s first verdict was: “Oh my God, I’m straight now.”

He then added: “I always knew you were gonna make a beautiful woman, but this is exceptional.”

Tom kept the exchange light by joking that he could collect their children from school while wearing the makeover.

A picture of Tom in drag was uploaded to his Instagram following the release of the video. Fans were left stunned by his transformation.

“I just shouted ‘[bleep] off’ at my phone in utter disbelief that this is Tom Daley!” one fan commented.

“What ??????? Omg amazing,” another gushed.

“HELLOO?!! THIS IS WITCHCRAFT!” a third said.

How Tom usually looks… (Credit: James Shaw/Shutterstock)

Who is Olympic champion Tom Daley?

Now 32, Tom began competing at 14 and went on to appear at five Olympic Games.

Across those Games, he collected one gold, one silver and three bronze medals. His long-awaited Olympic gold arrived in 2021.

Tom later earned silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics before stepping away from elite diving.

That haul placed him among Team GB’s most decorated divers. Away from the pool, Tom is also known as an avid crocheter.

The Plastique collaboration has now given his life after competitive diving a bold and playful moment.

Tom’s new look (Credit: Plastique Tiara and Tom Daley / YouTube)

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black’s family life

Tom and Dustin married in 2017 after four years together.

They celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary earlier this year by sharing previously unseen photographs from their wedding.

The couple have two sons, both born via surrogate. They now live full-time in Los Angeles after moving from England.

Tom and Dustin first met at a mutual friend’s dinner. Tom has previously described their first meeting as love at first sight.

In an earlier US Weekly interview, he also said both partners support each other’s ambitions.

Dustin’s surprised praise and Tom’s school-run joke kept the latest reveal affectionate and light.

For Tom, it was also a chance to laugh at a transformation he barely recognised himself.

Read more: Heartbroken Tom Daley on final moments with dad: ‘He didn’t squeeze back anymore’

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