Heartbroken Tom Daley on final moments with dad: ‘He didn’t squeeze back anymore’

Tom Daley previously opened up about the final moments he shared with his dad before he tragically died.

Olympian Tom – who is hosting Game of Wool: Britain’s Best Knitter today (November 2) – was left heartbroken in 2011 when father Robert passed away after a five-year battle with a brain tumour. He was 40.

And in Tom’s recent documentary, Tom Daley: 1.6 Seconds, the Celebrity Traitors star reflected on the final moments he had with his dad.

Tom’s father died more than 10 years ago (Credit: BBC)

Tom Daley on dad’s death

Tom’s dad, Robert Daley, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2006. Doctors operated initially on Robert – who continued to follow his son’s career around the globe – and they removed some of the tumour, but over time it grew back.

And, in February 2011, while Tom was preparing for the London 2012 Games in Mexico, he received a call that changed everything.

“My mum was like: ‘Hey, Tom. Just wanted to speak to you and let you know that you’re going to be coming home this afternoon. Your dad’s not very well. He’s currently in the living room, and he’s been put on end-of-life care’,” Tom said in his documentary.

Tom called his dad his ‘biggest cheerleader’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘How could I keep going?’

Tom added: “When I left, he wasn’t doing great, but he was fine, like my dad was gonna get better. He had to get better. How could I keep going, how could I go to the next Olympics? How could I do what I do every day without him?”

Tom ended up heading back to their home in Plymouth to spend a final few months with his dad before he died.

Tom recalled: “Whenever I wasn’t training, or whenever I wasn’t at school, I was sat right next to him working on my driving theory test. That was the one thing that we could still do together.

“When I had my 17th birthday on May 21 he wanted to come to the window, but he couldn’t really walk, but he tried to get to the window anyway.”

Tom on day his ‘best friend’ died

Recalling the day his dad died, Tom said: “I did my first driving lesson. Came back, and it was on May 27 that he passed away.

“I kept squeezing his hand, and he would squeeze back. And then I remember the last time that he squeezed my hand and then he didn’t squeeze back anymore.

“I didn’t just lose my dad because he was much more, he was my biggest cheerleader, my best friend, mentor. I mean, our whole life came to a standstill.”

