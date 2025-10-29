Tom Daley defended against harsh backlash for appearance on The One Show

Tom Daley fans defended the Olympic champion after he appeared on The One Show last night (October 28).

During Tuesday evening’s programme, Tom was joined by cricketer Phil Tufnell and actors Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi on the green couch while Lauren Laverne and Gabby Logan hosted.

After recently appearing on Celebrity Traitors, Tom promoted his new Channel 4 show, The Game of Wool. The series will see 10 knitters be put through their paces to find “Britain’s best knitter”.

Tom Daley promoted his new knitting show (Credit: BBC)

Tom Daley on The One Show

Those who have followed Tom’s career in recent years will be well aware of his passion for knitting. Therefore, a TV show is the perfect project for the 31-year-old.

Tom, whose show will debut on Monday (November 3), wore a colourful knitted jumper during his appearance on The One Show, which only showcased his talents.

However, not everyone appeared sold by the idea of the show…

“The public will watch literally anything,” one user wrote on Facebook.

“I am interested in knitting but can’t stand him,” another person shared.

“Far more talented knitters out there. He can knit, not my standard of knitting, very slack and baggy,” a third remarked.

“Nope!” a fourth said.

Fans were divided over Tom’s appearance (Credit: BBC)

‘There are a lot of miserable people about’

Meanwhile, many appeared excited for his latest venture…

“I can’t wait and I’m already loving Tom’s enthusiasm and passion,” one said.

“Tom Daley, love the fact that you’ve got knitting and crochet programme, it’s about time, I love see bee, I see knit and crochet, but very novice. Can’t wait to see the creations that contestants create,” another declared.

“Tom you’re lovely and looking forward to the TV programme. There are a lot of miserable people about,” a third viewer expressed.

“Good luck with your new TV series Tom, thanks for not giving anything away about The Celebrity Traitors, which you were brilliant in,” a fourth said.

Good luck, Tom!

