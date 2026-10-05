Jesy Nelson takes swipe at ‘deadbeat’ dads following Zion Foster split

Jesy Nelson has appeared to make another pointed social media move involving her former partner, Zion Foster.

The Sun reports that the 35-year-old singer liked a post referring to “deadbeats” and fatherhood. It read: “How deadbeats be convincing new women they’re a good dad.”

It came after their January split and reports that Zion had started a new relationship last month.

Jesy had made a similar online move only weeks earlier. She liked an Instagram post saying: “He wants to see the child… but not raise the child.”

Neither quoted post named Zion directly. However, the newspaper described both actions as swipes at him.

Jesy has been accused of swiping ex Zion (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jesy Nelson explains the Zion Foster split

Jesy addressed the separation during her recent docuseries. She said: “It’s a very traumatic thing that we’ve both been through.”

She added that their breakup was not a shock to her. Jesy believed difficult circumstances could pull a couple together or leave them divided.

Her view was that the experience had ultimately driven her and Zion apart. However, she also said they still got on and had no bad feeling.

That earlier account was notably measured. The reported likes have since introduced a much sharper public note.

Even so, the posts do not identify Zion or detail any specific conduct.

Jesy says her twins remain her priority

Jesy and Zion share 16-month-old twin daughters. The children live with spinal muscular atrophy, also known as SMA.

While discussing the breakup, Jesy said the former couple handled their situation in very different ways. She explained that those differences led to clashes at home.

Eventually, she decided living apart would be better for them. Jesy stressed that the twins remained her main priority.

She wanted to be the best mother possible while keeping her energy positive. She also indicated that their home had not felt positive while the relationship continued.

Her comments framed the separation around family pressures, rather than continuing hostility between the pair. The latest online activity now sits in contrast with that calmer explanation.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster move forward

Jesy has since moved forward in her own personal life. She has gone public with Essex gardener Ben Davies after her separation from Zion.

Zion, meanwhile, was reported last month to be in another relationship. The latest like emerged after that development became public.

The Sun presented it as another swipe, rather than an explicit statement from Jesy.

For now, Jesy’s on-record position remains focused on her daughters and bringing positive energy into their home.

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