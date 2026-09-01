Why does DS Thea Ramsden hate Kim? Today’s ITVX episode reveals everything

Emmerdale has finally exposed the real reason DS Thea Ramsden has been targeting Kim Tate, with today’s ITVX episode dropping a major family bombshell.

In a special flashback scene, it was revealed that Ramsden has a very personal reason for hating Kim. In a shock twist, it turns out that she is her long-lost daughter.

Ramsden grills Kim in today’s Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Ramsden arrests Kim in today’s Emmerdale

As the fallout of the wedding crash continues to cause heartache in the village, Ramsden heads to Home Farm. She catches Kim just as she is heading to the hospital to see Joe’s baby. She then arrests her for causing the crash that killed Dawn and Jimmy.

Kim is stunned by the accusation, and once at the police station, Ramsden grills Kim. She asks personal questions about her family and if she has children of her own.

Kim’s baffled by how these questions are linked to the crash, and eventually Ramsden gets to the point. She shows Kim a speed camera picture of her car driving erratically on the day of the accident.

Worried, Kim admits it’s her car, but is adamant that she didn’t cause the crash. Little does she know there’s more to Ramsden’s grilling than meets the eye.

Kim looking at baby Ramsden in the Emmerdale flashback (Credit: ITV)

How is Ramsden Kim’s daughter?

As nurses look after Joe and Dawn’s baby in the NICU, they talk about how sad it is that he will grow up without a family.

Time then rewinds, and the nurses are looking after another Tate baby in the NICU. However, we only realise time has gone backwards when one of the nurses uses a huge 90s-style mobile phone.

Then, as they leave the hospital room, everyone is wearing dated clothing, and there’s a poster on the wall for the millennium bug.

A younger Kim then comes into view, and we see her reflection in the NICU window. She tells the nurse that she will be giving the baby up for adoption. She also adds that she would like to name her Anthea.

Time then returns to the present, where we see Thea Ramsden holding a police file. The folder has her name on it, making it clear she is the baby in the flashback.

For now, Kim has no idea that the woman sitting opposite her in the police station is her daughter.

But with Ramsden’s vendetta now explained, the big question is how long it will be before Kim discovers the truth.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale? All the cast exits, arrivals and returns