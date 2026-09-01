Penny Lancaster makes vow over husband Rod Stewart’s health following heart operation

Penny Lancaster has shared a reassuring update on her husband Rod Stewart following his heart operation last month.

The singer, 81, was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his 2026 tour, as he recovered from the operation.

Penny has issued an update on Rod (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Penny Lancaster issues update on Rod Stewart

Rod underwent ‘a routine coronary stent procedure’ last month. This is an operation that opens blocked heart arteries using a catheter.

Speaking to the Press Association, Penny, 55, insisted she has high hopes for her husband, saying: “He’s going to come back stronger than ever. I found it hard enough as it was to slow him down, so now he feels like he’s got a new lease of life.

“I did have to explain to the doctor what Rod’s performances are like… He doesn’t just sit down on a stool or behind a piano; he runs around for nearly two hours with four different costume changes because he’s sweating through everything”.

Rod was due to perform several dates in the US and Mexico for his One Last Time tour, including a six-night stretch at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. However, these shows will no longer be going ahead.

Penny has high hopes for husband Rod (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Rod Stewart health update

His team confirmed via Instagram that ‘following further medical evaluation, Sir Rod has successfully undergone the procedure.

The post read: “Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities…

“On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates…Information regarding affected performances will be communicated by the respective promoters and venues.”

In a statement, Rod said: “I’m already feeling better and very much on the mend. I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me.

“I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon. Rod.”

Rod has cancelled a load of shows (Credit: Mimmo Lamacchia/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Rod’s cancelled gigs

Rod has been forced to cancel several gigs this year. On August 9, he pulled out of his gig at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati due to undergoing an ‘unforeseen but minor medical procedure’, organisers confirmed.

Rod also sparked concern when he was forced to pull out of a concert in California in June, citing a respiratory infection that had spiralled into laryngitis.

A week later, he paused his concert in Utah and used an oxygen tank on stage.

He also postponed his shows at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, in June, citing vocal rest.

He later came under fire for attending a Scotland World Cup match, just 24 hours after cancelling a concert.

Read more: Rod Stewart’s family set to become even bigger as daughter Kimberly pregnant

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