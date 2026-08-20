Kimberly Stewart has announced that she is pregnant with her third child. Rod Stewart’s daughter shared the happy news as she celebrated her 47th birthday, revealing her growing bump in an Instagram photograph.

The announcement brings more baby joy for Rod Stewart’s growing family. Kimberly is the second eldest of the singer’s eight children.

Sir Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly is pregnant (Credit: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)

Kimberly Stewart announces third pregnancy

Kimberly posed topless in a pair of low-slung jeans for the photograph, which you can see here. She cradled her bump as she marked the news with a playful nod to Britney Spears.

Keeping the caption brief, Kimberly wrote: “Oops I did it again.”

Although comments were switched off, Instagram users could still react to the birthday announcement. Thousands of people liked the post.

The new arrival will make Kimberly a mother of three. She already has a daughter, Delilah, and a son whom she welcomed around a year before announcing her latest pregnancy.

Kimberly has not revealed her son’s name or publicly identified his father. Her new post also did not name the father of the baby she is expecting.

Rod Stewart and Kimberly’s family

Kimberly’s parents are Rod and his first wife, Alana Stewart. Both are now 81, while Kimberly is one of the rock star’s eight children.

Her eldest child, Delilah, was born in 2011 and is now 14. Delilah’s father is Hollywood actor Benicio del Toro, 59.

Kimberly and Benicio started dating in 2010. They reportedly had an on-off relationship for about a year before Delilah’s birth.

Kimberly’s latest update therefore marks another new chapter for the large Stewart family. It also comes roughly a year after she became a mum for the second time with the arrival of her son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Stewart (@thekimberlystewart)

Kimberly Stewart’s past relationships

Before focusing on her expanding family, Kimberly regularly featured on the high-profile celebrity scene of the 2000s. She socialised alongside famous figures including Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton.

Reports have also linked Kimberly romantically to Scott Disick and Cisco Adler over the years. In 2005, she became briefly engaged to Laguna Beach personality Talan Torriero, although the pair later ended their engagement.

For now, Kimberly has kept her pregnancy announcement simple. Her topless photograph and one-line message revealed the news as she marked turning 47 and prepared to become a mother of three.

Read more: Rod Stewart’s heart surgery forces him to cancel all shows

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