Tamzin Outhwaite’s press night for Abigail’s Party became a family occasion as she posed with her trans son Flo Ellis-Outhwaite during the celebrations.

The 55-year-old former EastEnders star plays Beverly in Nadia Fall’s revival of Mike Leigh’s 1977 play. The production is enjoying a short run at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre after touring.

Tamzin Outhwaite celebrates Abigail’s Party role

Tamzin joined castmates Omar Malik, Lauren Patel, Kevin Bishop and Pandora Colin at an after-party at The Londoner Hotel on Wednesday.

Director Nadia Fall also attended, while Katherine Ryan and her daughter Violet were among those who enjoyed the performance and celebrations.

For the party, Tamzin wore a yellow cowl-neck dress and posed for photographs with Flo and Meera Syal.

Abigail’s Party is Tamzin’s latest West End role, with the former soap star leading the cast as Beverly.

The press night brought the company and guests together to mark the production’s London run. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Flo, 18, joined his glowing, proud mum as she celebrated the occasion.

Flo is also pursuing acting. He belongs to the National Youth Theatre and recently completed a Shakespeare summer school course at RADA.

Tamzin was supported by her son at her press night (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Her pride in son Flo

Tamzin previously shared her pride in Flo in an Instagram message marking his 18th birthday in June.

She wrote: “Happy 18th birthday to my incredible 1st born @floellisouthwaite who deserves all the goodness this world has to offer, and all the joy coming to him!”

The star continued: “I could not be more proud of you. You inspire, surprise and astound me daily.”

Tamzin also praised Flo’s kindness, determination, humour, courage and talent. She ended the post by wishing him peace, happiness and success in adulthood.

Flo’s grandfather Colin added his own message beneath the birthday tribute. He wrote: “I’ve feared for you for 18 years. I need never have worried. Thanks for educating me and being such a special grandson.xx”

Tamzin first spoke publicly about Flo’s identity during an appearance on the Parenting Hell podcast. She explained that accepting the change in her family had taken time and open conversation.

She told hosts Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe: “I’ve got two kids. I did have two daughters and now I have a son and a daughter. That’s quite easy for me to say now, but it wasn’t maybe six or seven years ago.”

Speaking about Flo, Tamzin added: “He’s an incredibly funny, intelligent boy, and I’m watching him grow into a wonderful human who’s very talented.”

She also described the relief she felt at seeing him doing well, saying: “To see him thriving is just nothing but relief and joy for me really because there were some dark times.”

Tamzin said the family worked through the difficult period with conversations, family therapy and outside help. She stressed that every child and every situation differs, before sharing her happiness for Flo and his creative ambitions.

Now an adult and building his own acting experience, Flo had a place beside his mum as she marked her latest West End achievement.

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