Brooklyn Beckham has revealed the latest version of his chest tattoo, with the “mama’s boy” tribute to Victoria Beckham now fully hidden beneath a floral design.

Brooklyn, 27, posted a topless picture to his Instagram Story during a run this week. You can see the picture here.

The image showed the old lettering concealed by flowers reportedly based on the bouquet carried by his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, at their 2022 wedding.

The reveal comes against the backdrop of Brooklyn’s public rift with David and Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham has seemingly covered his “Mama’s Boy” tattoo (Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Brooklyn Beckham covers his Victoria tattoo

Brooklyn had previously given followers a glimpse of the changing chest design. However, his latest picture offered a much clearer look at the completed floral cover-up.

The original tattoo featured the words “mama’s boy” in a typewriter-style font over his heart. It was first pictured in 2017, years before reports of tension within the Beckham family.

Flowers now fill the area where the words once appeared.

The prominent piece forms part of Brooklyn’s extensive tattoo collection. He has estimated that he has around 100 designs across his body.

Brooklyn’s tattoos dedicated to Nicola Peltz-Beckham

Brooklyn has used several of his tattoos to honour Nicola and their relationship. One lengthy inscription records words from the vows he made at their wedding.

It includes the lines, “Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away” and “You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day”.

Nicola’s first name also appears on Brooklyn’s neck. He has both of their surnames written across his stomach after choosing the double-barrelled Peltz-Beckham name when they married.

Other designs focus on Nicola’s appearance. Brooklyn has her portrait on his upper arm, while another tattoo on the back of his neck depicts her eyes.

Victoria Beckham is estranged from her eldest son (Credit: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com/Shutterstock)

Brooklyn’s tattoos honouring David Beckham have also changed

The changes to Brooklyn’s collection appear to extend beyond his tribute to Victoria. He previously displayed a “1975” design referring to former footballer David Beckham’s birth year, but the date no longer seems visible.

Read more: ‘Call your parents!’: Brooklyn Beckham cruelly trolled over family feud in new photos

Brooklyn also had a large anchor on his upper right arm that featured the word “Dad”. His arm tattoo once bearing the word “Dad” now appears partly covered by a star and several other shapes.

The latest Instagram image marks another visible change to Brooklyn’s tattoos. His tribute to Victoria has disappeared from view, with the floral design connected to Nicola’s wedding bouquet now in its place.

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