Shane Richie has reportedly grown closer to his EastEnders co-star Jessie Wallace after she raised concerns about his behaviour and offered her support.

The pair have worked together for almost 25 years as Alfie and Kat Moon. According to The Sun, their long-standing friendship has become a source of comfort for Shane during the end of his marriage to Christie.

The Sun also reported that Shane and Christie divorced in July after 19 years of marriage. The EastEnders actor has also been charged with drink-driving after an incident at a petrol station.

Jessie and Shane have worked together for over two decades (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jessie Wallace ‘stepped up’ to support Shane Richie

An insider told The Sun that Jessie noticed Shane was struggling before his arrest and tried to help him through a difficult period.

The source claimed: “Jessie has been a shoulder to cry on for Shane. She voiced concern about his behaviour a while ago. He was clearly struggling and Jessie stepped up to support him.”

They added that Jessie knows Shane extremely well after their many years of working together.

“The signs were there that he wasn’t in a good place and she’s been there for him ever since,” the source continued.

Although Jessie and Shane already shared a close friendship, the insider alleged that they had “grown a lot closer throughout his break up”.

The source also claimed that Shane had supported Jessie during difficult periods in her own life. She now reportedly wants to return that kindness by helping him through his current troubles.

ED! has contacted Shane’s reps for comment.

Shane Richie and Jessie Wallace’s EastEnders friendship

Shane and Jessie have built one of EastEnders’ best-known partnerships as Alfie and Kat. Their characters have weathered years of break-ups, reunions and family drama in Albert Square.

Kat and Alfie now run the Queen Vic together. Away from the cameras, their shared history has reportedly helped them form a strong friendship.

Both actors have previously made light of filming romantic scenes together because of that off-screen bond. However, they have also spoken about the wide range of emotional storylines they have tackled as Kat and Alfie.

The Sun further claims that EastEnders bosses do not plan to suspend Shane over the drink-driving charge. He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on September 9. A charge does not amount to a finding of guilt.

EastEnders stars prepare for panto roles

Jessie and Shane are also due to take time away from EastEnders for separate pantomime roles over Christmas.

Jessie will play Captain Hook in Peter Pan at the New Wimbledon Theatre. Shane, meanwhile, will appear as Muddles in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Cliffs Pavilion in Southend-on-Sea.

The report says EastEnders will account for their absences within the soap’s storylines. Their characters currently remain closely linked on screen, just as the actors are said to have supported one another behind the scenes.

Read more: Jessie Wallace in rare snapshot with 21-year-old daughter as fans declare ‘she’s your double’

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