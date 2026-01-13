Jessie Wallace in rare snapshot with 21-year-old daughter as fans declare ‘she’s your double’

Actress Jessie Wallace has shared a rare new snapshot alongside her 21-year-old daughter Tallulah.

The EastEnders legend, who famously plays Kat Slater in the BBC soap opera, is no stranger to keeping her personal life private.

However, in her latest social media upload, the 54-year-old wasn’t shy of showing off her grown-up look-alike daughter.

Jessie shares daughter Tullulah with ex-partner Dave (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jessie Wallace and daughter enjoy spa day

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (January 12), Jessie posted a series of images where she and Tullulah enjoyed a spa day out.

Jessie and Tullulah were all smiles as they posed in their white robes. Jessie opted for a towel on her head, which she also wore as she took a swim in the pool.

“Thank you @champneysspas for a gorgeous time with my gal @tallulahlilacw. Relaxing treatments, lovely food all the staff are AMAZING!” she wrote in her caption.

“If you need a relaxing break, this is the place. Big kiss to @michelledcollins for the recommendation,” Jessie added as she thanked her co-star, Michelle Collins, who plays Cindy Beale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie Wallace Official (@jessie.wallace_official)

‘Your daughter is mini you’

Jessie’s post racked up thousands of likes and was immediately flooded with comments about how much she and her daughter are the spitting image of each other.

“She is so like her gorgeous mama,” former Corrie star Lucy Jo Hudson wrote.

“Oh wow, your daughter is stunning. She’s your double x,” another person shared.

“Your daughter is mini you, stunner. Forget mother and daughter, it’s sisters,” a third remarked.

“Wow, very alike,” a fourth insisted adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“She’s the spit of her mumma,” a fifth fan said.

Jessie met Tullulah’s father, police officer Dave Morgan, after her drink-driving test. Soon after she gave birth, the pair split. According to the Mirror, lawyers involved in their breakup enforced a gag order on Dave.

Read more: EastEnders star Jessie Wallace admits she ‘hated every second’ of Strictly journey

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.